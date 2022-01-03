We’re planning our Annual Meeting for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way, North Port.
This includes our annual Business Advocate Hall of Fame Induction.
This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual that has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the Business Community. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque displayed our office and will a receive recognition award at the luncheon.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient of the 2022 Business Advocate Hall of Fame Induction is Peter Bartolotta.
This luncheon sells out every year. It also includes a State of the City Address from the city of North Port. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are $250, which includes a table for six, a listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. Half sponsorships are $150. Reservation deadline is Jan. 17.
HELP US PLAN
We’re having a special January Breakfast Club networking event at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. We’ll solicit topics from the chamber membership for the 2022 Lunch & Learn workshop series. Cost is $8 and includes access to the breakfast buffet. Registration is open to all chamber members and to the public. To register, please visit the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RAFFLE
To show appreciation to our members that continue to reinvest and renew their membership with the North Port Chamber, we’re conducting a raffle for members that have renewed their membership on time this year. It will be at the Annual Meeting & State of the City Address Luncheon on Jan. 20. One lucky member will win a 50-inch smart color television, thanks to our friend Thomas Mann, store manager of the Walmart Store No. 3387.
The North Port Chamber is only as strong and active as its members and we are forever grateful to the businesses and organizations that continue to support and promote our chamber on a daily basis.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We're having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for North Port Music & Bird’s Eye Studio, on the second floor of 14860 Tamiami Trail, at 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Join us as we welcome this business to the chamber and to North Port and see what they have to offer. It's free and open to all. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS SOCIAL
The North Port Young Professionals will hold this month’s Social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail, inside the Cocoplum Village Shops. There is no cost to attend. Bring a door prize to give away and bring plenty of business cards for networking and a little cash for the 50/50 raffle. North Port Young Professionals is a program of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. This networking group is intended to connect chamber members and their employees between the ages 21-45 via unique networking, marketing, and service opportunities.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Paul’s Home Watch Services and Planet Smoothies as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
