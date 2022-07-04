The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a North Port Commission candidate forum July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., presented by Venice Print Center.
It’s free open to all. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates will answer questions from the chamber’s Government Relations Committee Task Force. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed.
The forum will live on our Facebook Page and broadcast on WKDW Radio 97.5 FM. The AMVETS Post 312 sell food and beverages and all proceeds will benefit the post.
CHAMBER BOARD BALLOT
Our 2022-2023 Board of Directors election ballot is complete. There are 11 nominees for board terms beginning Oct. 1. Chamber members may vote for three people to fill vacant seats. Turn in your ballot by mail, fax, e-mail or in person to the chamber office by 5 p.m. July 15. Board members serve three-year terms with the option for a second term. Nominees include Melissa Vanderbilt of Bestor Discovery Commons South Biscayne; Dylan Cates of CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions; Kristin Cawthorne of 941apparel.com; Frank Gailer of A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class; Bill Hogan of Cruisin’ Tiki Sarasota; Michael McLellan of Spectrum Reach; Angie Omicioli of Hoover Pressure Cleaning; Paul Patterson of Paul’s Home Watch Services; Michelle Seamon of Hampton Inn & Suites North Port; Dianne Shehadeh of DragonFly Mobile Notary & Fingerprinting; and Naomi Stiwich Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Our next Breakfast Club networking will be 7:30 a.m. July 6 at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd. All are welcome. Register in advance and plan to bring a door prize for a drawing.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONIES
Come and celebrate two new members this week with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. We’ll be at Charlotte Bridal & Boutique, 2395 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will celebrate Maestro’s Detail at 4 p.m. July 8 at our chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
SPECIAL BREAKFAST MEETING
We will have a special breakfast for members from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, July 11 at the North Port Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail. We’ll present upcoming events and opportunities for members to sponsor or advertise. There is no cost to attend, and breakfast will be provided. Please register in advance.
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS EXPO
Our “Hot Summer Nights X” Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Decker Plumbing & Drains, is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way North. The Business-to-Business Expo brings the business community together for networking opportunities. Its a great chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile relationships. All chamber and non-chamber businesses can come. Cost is $5, or free if you provide a business card at the entrance. Vendor booths will be decorated for the “Hot Summer Nights X” theme. Best-decorated booth will win a free vendor booth at the 2023 expo. Vendor booths and sponsorships are still available on a first-come, first-served basis.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
The North Port Area Chamber’s summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Cover Your Assets Home Watch and Certain Services.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Compass Health-Englewood, Compass Health-Port Charlotte, Covered by Kris, Dorene Fitzgerald-EXIT King Realty, Engel & Volkers Venice Downtown, and Paylocity as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce..
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to American Family Agency-Ray Witkowski for reinvesting in the North Port Chamber and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.