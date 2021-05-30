The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for new board members.
Our nomination committee to consider board candidates for the ballot to fill five board of directors seat vacancies beginning Oct 1. The nominating committee will review all recommendations and will create an official ballot that will be sent to all chamber members in July to consider and vote.
We're asking that each chamber member take a moment to review the qualifications and criteria for a person to be considered for a seat on the board. Chamber members are welcomed and encouraged to nominate themselves if interested in serving on a seat for the board of directors
All nominations be returned to the chamber office by 5 p.m. Monday, June 14.
Qualifications and criteria to be nominated include:
Candidates must be members, or representatives of members, in good standing of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce prior to their selection, election, appointment or other invitation, and shall so remain at all times during their tenure.
Nominees must be a member of the chamber for at least one year.
Must agree to the terms as outlined in the board of directors background check policy.
Nominees or board members cannot be related to, or in a relationship, with a chamber staff member.
Nominees or board members must agree to join and participate on a chamber committee.
Annual Golf Umbrella Sale
Rainy season is almost here! The chamber is conducting its annual golf umbrella sale, selling 60-inch Firm Grip golf umbrellas for only $10. The umbrellas come in a solid black or black & white, and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis while they last. Pick up an umbrella at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. These are great Father’s Day gifts, or give them as door prizes at our networking events.
Get on the BILLboard
I will be kicking off our annual summer “BILLboard” campaign today, June 1, and it will continue weekdays until Sept. 7. Contact me and I will proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day and will email a brief promo out about your business to our members and post about it on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Breakfast Club networking
This month’s Breakfast Club networking will be 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, June 2, at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port. It's open to all members, and there is no cost unless you wish to order a meal off their delicious breakfast menu. Guests are invited to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of your chamber. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
Virtual 'Let’s CHAT’
Each Friday morning, we will host the weekly one-hour “Let’s CHAT” show by Zoom. Participants may talk informally with me and fellow chamber members on topics and issues related to the chamber and North Port from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The “Let’s Chat” show will be live on our Facebook page. Get the Zoom link by registering on the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Bentley and Sons Electric, Mr. and Mrs. Restore, Samantha LaRocca & Bobby Banome and SunTrust Bank now Truist as new members to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, of visit www.northportareachamber.com.
