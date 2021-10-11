The response from our members to our 2021-2022 Chamber Champion and Diamond Donor Campaign was overwhelming. The number of members who signed up surpassed our budgeted goal and my personal goal.
Because of the response, we will be able to continue and enhance our programs and services as we continue address the concerns and needs of our members, businesses, organizations and our communities.
This year, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce added the Diamond Donor program in conjunction with the Chamber Champion program. Diamond Donors are businesses that have contributed an additional $2,500, on top of their Chamber Champion sponsorship, toward the new chamber office building fund.
We’d like to thank the following members who have made Chamber Champion and Diamond Donor programs such a smashing success.
Platinum Level sponsors: Superior Pools of SWFL (Diamond Donor); Worksite (Diamond Donor); Hope & Harmony Holistic Health
Gold Level sponsors: Cocoa Yoga Café (Diamond Donor); Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty (Diamond Donor); Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services (Diamond Donor); Hoover Pressure Cleaning (Diamond Donor); Lightspeed Voice (Diamond Donor); Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex; Caldwell Trust Company; Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions; Florida Power & Light; Mattamy Homes Renaissance at Wellen Park; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System; Venice Print Center.
Silver Level Sponsor: Dean McConville-State Farm Insurance Agent (Diamond Donor); Decker Plumbing & Drains (Diamond Donor); Rothco Signs & Design (Diamond Donor); The Rhonda Gustitus Team-Keller Williams Peace River Partners (Diamond Donor); Achieva Credit Union; Advocate Radiation Oncology; Busey Bank; Charlotte Bridal Boutique & Formal Menswear; Charlotte State Bank & Trust; Christian Brothers Automotive of North Port; Epiphany Health; Gulf Breeze Apparel; HomeTown Lenders; Honest Air Conditioning of Venice; Key Agency; KIA of Port Charlotte; Security Alarm Corp.; SeePort Optometry; The Daily Sun; Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Bronze Level Sponsor: Gale West-Your Health Consultant (Diamond Donor); Wendy Namack CFP-Namack Portfolio Investment Professionals (Diamond Donor); 511auction.com; 941apparel.com by Stitching Solutions; Allstate Insurance — Steve Matthews Agency; BH Henry Group-Keller Williams Island Life Realty; Busy Bee Cabinets; Cetera Advisor Networks-Mary E. Disher CFP; Cruiser’s Travel & Tours; CUBIC Advisors; Deborah Snowden-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty; DragonFly Mobile Notary & Fingerprinting; Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County; Evolve Chiropractic; Flagler Insurance-Ray Witkowski; Gelmtree Advertising; Heather Jorge PLLC-Keller Williams Realty Gold; Heidi Choiniere-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty; Home Depot; Kaplan Tax & Accounting; Linda L. Zick IBC-Mary Kay; Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge; Residential Cleaning & More; Spin It Again DJ Services; Stellar Web Production; Ted & Linda Curran-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty; The Rock Doctor.
Community Partner Sponsor: city of North Port; Hampton Inn & Suites North Port; iHeart Radio; Southern Self Storage; WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 for the Flats at Sundown, 1430 Sun Market Place, North Port. A grand opening celebration will follow. Beverages and snacks will be available. Join us as we welcome The Flats at Sundown to North Port. Everyone is invited.
‘SPOOKTACULAR’ HALLOWEEN PARTY
The North Port Young Professionals are planning their first North Port “Spooktacular” Halloween Party from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 16 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This is a “spooky fun” community-wide Halloween and Costume Party for everyone 21 or older. It’s $45, including drinks, a specialty shot, fun games, contests, plus a DJ and dancing. Food trucks will be on site at an additional cost. Visit the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com or email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
MEET THE NEW CITY MANAGER
The North Port Chamber will introduce new North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher at a special Network@Noon luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Heron Creek Golf & Country, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd. It’s $25. Register by Oct. 17. Fletcher comes from Maryland and began his duties this month. Join us as we welcome him to North Port and see what his vision will be for the city. This event is open to everyone.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is set for 5:30-7 p.m. today at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, 14972 Tamiami Trail. It’s open to all chamber members, and there is no cost to attend. Food and beverages will be provided. See first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of the North Port Chamber. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance.
LEADERSHIP APPLICATIONS
We’re still accepting applications for 2021-22 Leadership North Port. This is a series of citywide sessions that enhance your awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance our community and its residents. It’s also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. Application deadline is Oct. 22. Orientation is Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC on Dec. 3. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Carlos J. Moreno-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Castro Potts Law Firm, Fred Astaire Dance Studios and Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
