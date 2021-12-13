The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of the 2021 Business of the Year Contests and the Annual Frosty Awards at our Annual Awards Luncheon.

It's set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec.16, at the Suncoast technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.

All nominees and winners of the 2021 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Awards will be announced. We would like to recognize and congratulate the businesses and organizations that were nominated and competed in these contests.

The following business/organizations were nominated and competed in the various categories for the 2021 Business of the Year Contests:

Rookie of the Year Business

Babe’s Plumbing Inc.

CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions

Caribbean American Cultural Connections

Castro Potts Law Firm

Covenant Business Planning & Solutions

Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center

Damsel In Defense

North Port Moose Lodge 764

Tricia Bramble-Keller Williams Realty Gold

Synthetic Ghost Industries

Home-Based Business

Gale West-Your Health Consultant

Stellar Web Production

Small Business (up to 5 employees)

941apparel.com By Stitching Solutions

Charlotte State Bank & Trust-North Port Office

Cocoa Yoga Café

Decker Plumbing & Drains

Evolve Chiropractic

The Rock Box Music School & Stage

Your CBD Store North Port

Medium Business (6-14 employees)

Bishop West Realty

Hoover Pressure Cleaning

SeePort Optometry

Large Business (15-49 employees)

Hampton Inn & Suites North Port

Security Alarm Corporation

BIG Business (50+ employees)

Atlanta Braves spring training complex

Lightspeed Voice

KIA of Port Charlotte

Superior Pools of SWFL

Worksite

Nonprofits

• Back Pack Angels

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast

• Catholic Charities-Family Haven

• Dollars for Mammograms

• Family Promise of South Sarasota County

• North Port Senior Center

• United Way of South Sarasota County

The following business competed in for the Judges Choice and People’s Choice categories for the 2021 Frosty Awards: The Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex, The city of North Port -City Hall, Discovery Commons South Biscayne, Heron Creek Animal Hospital, State Farm Insurance-Dean McConville Agency, The Rock Box Music School & Stage, Wharton-Smith Inc. and the North Port Police Shop with a Cop program.

HOLIDAY SOCIAL

Your North Port Chamber hosted our Annual Holiday Social Dec. 7 at Pitmasters All American BBQ in Port Charlotte. We partnered with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop program to provide presents for children in need during the holiday season. Officers shop with these children at Walmart, where they buy presents for them and their families. At last year's Holiday Social, attendees donated $6,000. This year, the we are proud to announce we raised more than $8,000. We'd like to give a special thanks to the North Port Young Professionals, who donated $1,500 to the Shop with a Cop program.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Your chamber is once again a drop-off location for the local Marine Corps League Detachment 948’s fourth Toys for Tots program. Bring unwrapped toys or other items between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. before Dec. 23. There’s a special need for boys and girls aged 8-14, and batteries to go with the toys.

More than 300 families have already requested toys for their children for the holiday. Call 941-769-7331.

NEW MEMBERS

We would like to welcome Florida’s Premiere Home Watch as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com..

