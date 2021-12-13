The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of the 2021 Business of the Year Contests and the Annual Frosty Awards at our Annual Awards Luncheon.
It's set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec.16, at the Suncoast technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
All nominees and winners of the 2021 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Awards will be announced. We would like to recognize and congratulate the businesses and organizations that were nominated and competed in these contests.
The following business/organizations were nominated and competed in the various categories for the 2021 Business of the Year Contests:
Rookie of the Year Business
Babe’s Plumbing Inc.
CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions
Caribbean American Cultural Connections
Castro Potts Law Firm
Covenant Business Planning & Solutions
Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center
Damsel In Defense
North Port Moose Lodge 764
Tricia Bramble-Keller Williams Realty Gold
Synthetic Ghost Industries
Home-Based Business
Gale West-Your Health Consultant
Stellar Web Production
Small Business (up to 5 employees)
941apparel.com By Stitching Solutions
Charlotte State Bank & Trust-North Port Office
Cocoa Yoga Café
Decker Plumbing & Drains
Evolve Chiropractic
The Rock Box Music School & Stage
Your CBD Store North Port
Medium Business (6-14 employees)
Bishop West Realty
Hoover Pressure Cleaning
SeePort Optometry
Large Business (15-49 employees)
Hampton Inn & Suites North Port
Security Alarm Corporation
BIG Business (50+ employees)
Atlanta Braves spring training complex
Lightspeed Voice
KIA of Port Charlotte
Superior Pools of SWFL
Worksite
Nonprofits
• Back Pack Angels
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast
• Catholic Charities-Family Haven
• Dollars for Mammograms
• Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• North Port Senior Center
• United Way of South Sarasota County
The following business competed in for the Judges Choice and People’s Choice categories for the 2021 Frosty Awards: The Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex, The city of North Port -City Hall, Discovery Commons South Biscayne, Heron Creek Animal Hospital, State Farm Insurance-Dean McConville Agency, The Rock Box Music School & Stage, Wharton-Smith Inc. and the North Port Police Shop with a Cop program.
HOLIDAY SOCIAL
Your North Port Chamber hosted our Annual Holiday Social Dec. 7 at Pitmasters All American BBQ in Port Charlotte. We partnered with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop program to provide presents for children in need during the holiday season. Officers shop with these children at Walmart, where they buy presents for them and their families. At last year's Holiday Social, attendees donated $6,000. This year, the we are proud to announce we raised more than $8,000. We'd like to give a special thanks to the North Port Young Professionals, who donated $1,500 to the Shop with a Cop program.
TOYS FOR TOTS
Your chamber is once again a drop-off location for the local Marine Corps League Detachment 948’s fourth Toys for Tots program. Bring unwrapped toys or other items between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. before Dec. 23. There’s a special need for boys and girls aged 8-14, and batteries to go with the toys.
More than 300 families have already requested toys for their children for the holiday. Call 941-769-7331.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Florida’s Premiere Home Watch as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com..
