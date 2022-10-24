to help North Port and our surrounding communities recover from Hurricane Ian, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance Forum. It will be live on our Facebook page starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Andrew Toussaint, public affairs specialist with SBA, will provide information and explain the various SBA assistance available to businesses and residents.
The SBA offers various low-interest loans, along with special disaster assistance opportunities for profit and nonprofit businesses and organizations.
Residents who apply for FEMA assistance because of Hurricane Ian will automatically receive notice of SBA assistance opportunities.
People watching the forum can ask questions and provide comments via the comment box, or submit questions in advance to wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Nominate a business — even your business — for the North Port Chamber's 2022 Businesses-of-the-Year.
Nominees must be in good standing with the chamber. All nominations must be received by our office by 5 p.m. Oct. 28. The Economic Development Committee will interview all nominees. Awards will be presented at our annual awards luncheon Dec. 15.
Categories include: Rookie of the Year (less than one year membership); Home-Based Business; Nonprofit or Not-For-Profit (501©(3) or 501©(6) status); Small Business (five or fewer employees); Medium Business (six to 14 employees); Large Business (15-49 employees); BIG Business (50 or more employees).
All nominees will be contacted to complete a questionnaire and schedule an interview with the contest judges. Get nomination forms at our office, or by emailing info@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
HURRICANE RECOVERY
Our office is the United Way of South Sarasota County's distribution site for donated items for people in need. These items vary, and the public is welcome to take what they need while supplies last. We’re open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
We’re also offering help to members, businesses and organizations in our community to apply and complete Disaster Recovery Applications at our office. Assistance includes:
• Disaster Unemployment Assistance (chamber members only)
• FEMA Disaster Assistance (public)
• SBA Disaster Loan Assistance (public)
• Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program (public)
Those in need of this service can call us at 941-564-3040 to schedule an appointment.
CHAMBER ORIENTATION
We’re planning a free Chamber Orientation session at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd. See the benefits and opportunities that come with chamber membership. This is for new, current and prospective members. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com. Continental breakfast will be provided.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Network with our Breakfast Club at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Venice Golf & Country Club, 250 Venice Golf Club Drive, Venice. The country club will prepare breakfast. Bring a door prize to give away. Register in advance.
LUNCH & LEARN
A Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic will be Positive Business & Community Impact: Everyone Wins When Business and Nonprofit Organizations Work Together. A panel of nonprofit and business leaders will share commonalities and commitments for delivering greater good for all. These workshops are presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Lightspeed Voice. Register in advance,.
HONORING JILL LUKE
We will be recognizing and thanking North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke for her many years of service to the city at our Net @ Noon Luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. 10 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd. Cost is $30. Please register by Nov. 14.
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
We would like to welcome AllCare Complete and Perfect Temp Air as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Daralyn A. Duquette, ABR– Michael Saunders & Company, Golf Coast Magazine, KSC, Perkins Restaurant, Re/Max Anchor Realty-The Larson Team and Your CBD Store-North Port.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
