to help North Port and our surrounding communities recover from Hurricane Ian, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance Forum. It will be live on our Facebook page starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Andrew Toussaint, public affairs specialist with SBA, will provide information and explain the various SBA assistance available to businesses and residents.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northport

areachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

