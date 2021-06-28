The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes and understands the difficulties employers are having finding people willing to work.
We also understand that as unemployment benefits begin to be reduced, people will begin to search for employment opportunities.
That is why your chamber is teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast to implement a weekly live Job Cafe Facebook show on the chamber’s page to showcase employment opportunities in North Port and our surrounding communities. It begins at 8 a.m. Monday, July 12.
The weekly Job Cafe show will highlight 11 different employment sectors in our area in which businesses and organizations can post and announce any employment opportunities they have available. The employment sectors which will be highlighted include, in no particular order:
• Financial institutions
• Government and education
• Healthcare
• Health and beauty
• Hospitality
• Manufacturing
• Nonprofit and not-for-profit
• Retail
• Small business and home-based business
• Trade industry
• Veterans and disabled services
Chamber members may post and announce any employment opportunities through the North Port Chamber. Non-chamber businesses and organizations will be able to post and announce any employment opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast.
If you would like to participate or if you have any questions, please call the Chamber office at 941-564-3040 or e-mail info@northportareachamber.com.
Freedom Festival
The city of North Port invites the community to the annual Freedom Festival on July 4, launched from North Port High School. Park in the lots at the high school, Heron Creek Middle School and at Butler Park starting at 6 p.m. There will be music, games and vendors. Bring chairs or blankets to claim a space on the grass at the Butler Park fields. Seating and parking are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fireworks show by Garden State Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Enjoy the music for the show on WKDW 97.5 FM. Or stream it live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec.
Breakfast Club
Our next Breakfast Club networking event is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. They’re open just for our chamber members with a delicious breakfast buffet for $8. This is open to all members. Come see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
Golf umbrellas sales
We’re selling Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10 at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. They come in solid black or black-and-white, and are handy at home, work or your vehicle during rainy season.
Summer ‘BILL”board Campaign
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each of the chamber partners that are participating. Each day, I wear different business attire that has been provided by business partners who ask to be promoted through this campaign. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week: Bentley Sons & Electric, Cruiser’s Travel & Tours, Olde World Restaurant, Kaplan Tax & Accounting, and Do-Well Painting.
Business Spotlight Show
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we spotlight chamber members Do-Well Painting. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful chamber businesses and organizations.
New members
We would like to welcome Babe’s Plumbing, CAPS Home Accessibility & Safe Solutions, Florida Compassion Foundation, North Port Moose Lodge, North Port Rescreening, The Grill at 1951, and When All Else Fails as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
