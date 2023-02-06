The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to our 37th Annual Business & Community Expo.
It's set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
The Expo is designed to showcase businesses and their products and services that are available to the community.
Admission is free, and the first 300 guests will get goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor of the Business & Community Expo.
The theme of this year’s Expo will be “Cruisin’ into 2023.”
This year, in conjunction with the theme, we will be announcing the winner of the cruise raffle. Someone will win a four- or five-night Royal Caribbean Balcony Cruise.
Vendor booths and sponsorships will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Because our Chamber Champion members receive a vendor booth as part of their benefits package, booth availability is limited.
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour with a grand prize drawing at the end of the Expo.
We encourage all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote themselves to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month's Business After Hours networking event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, inside the Wellen Park Shopping Plaza, 12275 Mercado Drive.
The Rotary Club of North Port Central is our host, and all are invited to see all of the wonderful work that the Rotary Club of North Port Central does for our community — and share the love of Valentine’s Day with your fellow chamber members.
There is no cost to attend. Register in advance. To gain additional exposure for your business or organization, bring a door prize to give away at the event. Food and beverages prizes will be provided.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
The North Port Chamber is participating in a tri-chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda chambers of commerce.
It's for Burnt Store Title of SWFL, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Unit 1129, Punta Gorda. It's 5 p.m. Feb. 16.
Food, beverages, entertainment and give-a-ways will be provided. Register in advance.
SPEED NETWORKING
The next North Port Young Professionals speed-networking event is set for Feb. 23 at Austin’s North Port Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail.
Registration and social hour are 5:30-6 p.m., and speed networking is 6-8 p.m.
These speed networking events will be held every other month. They are open to chamber members only.
It's a great way to promote yourself and your business to potentially new clients and to meet other business professionals in our community.
Register in advance. Space is limited to the first 20 who register. The cost is $15 and includes appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will be available.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome The Joyce Choice as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Busey Bank, Complete Roofing Solutions of Florida, Farley Funeral Homes, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, Living Waters Lutheran Church, Mark Kaufman Roofing, Mellor & Backo, North Port Library, OneBlood, Salt & Light Holistic Spa, Sleep Inn & Suites Port Charlotte, St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church and The Twisted Fork.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com..
