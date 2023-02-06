The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to our 37th Annual Business & Community Expo.

It's set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea

chamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

