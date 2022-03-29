The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has two free signature egg hunt events in April.
April 8 is the Flashlight Egg Hunt for families with children ages 6-11. It’s 7:30 p.m. at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. The hunt starts just after sundown at 8:15 p.m. Thousands of glow-in-the-dark eggs will be hidden in hay. Don’t be late, the eggs go very fast. Bring a flashlight and a basket to fill.
At 9 a.m. April 9, Eggnormous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3-9 is on the green. The Bunny will count down the hunt for each age group starting at 10 a.m. Get a family photo with the Bunny.
At both Egg Hunt events, children who find an egg with a special ticket can get an extra special basket.
NEW ‘HOPPER-TUNITIES’
The North Port Young Professionals will have “New Hopper-tunities with the NPYP” evening at 5:30 p.m. April 7 at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd. Anyone 21-45 can network with other business owners and associates and find out about Young Professionals. Buffalo Wings & Rings has a great menu. Register at the North Port Young Professionals Facebook page.
CHAMBER ORIENTATION
We’re having a free Chamber orientation at 8:30 a.m. March 30 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail. Learn about the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. This is for new, current and prospective chamber members. Please register at www.northportareachamber.com. A breakfast menu will be available.
BREAKFAST NETWORKING
Breakfast Club Networking is 7:30 a.m. April 6 at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Pete Contrevo is opening Longhorn early for our members with a delicious breakfast buffet. The cost is $10. Please register and pay in advance. Bring an item for a door prize.
SPOTLIGHT RADIO
The chamber conducts a weekly “Business Spotlight Show” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute show is also live on our Facebook page during taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. We spotlight a different chamber business or organization and encourage our community to shop local.
LET’S CHAT
Tune in at 8 a.m. Fridays by ZOOM for Let’s Chat. We talk about topics and issues related to the chamber and the city of North Port. This informal conversation provides a great opportunity for people to ask questions and obtain information. It’s live on our Facebook page.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Command Performance Firearms and Training, Designed by Leslie and Mortgages & More as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER RE-INVESTMENTS
We would like to recognize and thank the members that have recently re-invested: American Irrigation, B&B Telephone Systems, Britton’s Flooring Options by Carpet One, Busey Bank, Caddy Carts, Camp Bow Wow Port Charlotte, Cornerstone Integrated Healthcare, Dixon and Sons Plumbing, Do-Well Painting, Ed Talks Business, Energy Wellness Life, Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Holiday Inn Express, Kaplan Tax & Account, Keller Williams Island Life-North Port, Key Agency, LaCasa Resident Owned Park, Living Waters Lutheran Church, Nick’s Pool Maintenance, NMW Handyman Service, North Port Lions Club, North Port Toastmasters, Peachwave West Villages, Port City Pawn, Putting Golf Square, Real RE Group, San Pedro Catholic Church, Sarasota County Government, Shremshock Surveying, Suncoast Humane Society, Sunrise Sleep Center, Tenbusch Construction, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Total Therapy Florida, Trinity Church North Port and Worksite.
