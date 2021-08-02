The North Port Young Professionals will be hosting a Back to School Bash from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, North Port, home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex.
The event is free to the public. There will be live entertainment. Students will receive free polo shirts while supplies last. You can by tickets for the bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and much more. Proceeds will go to local North Port schools to help needy families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, call 941-257-3170 or e-mail npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
There will be a special tug-of-war competition between the North Port Fire & Police Departments. Donate to your favorite team. Proceeds will benefit the North Port Police Officer Association and the North Port Firefighters Benevolent Association.
BUSINESS TO BUSINESS EXPO
The chamber will host the “Hot Summer Nights IX” Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa. It’s set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The expo is designed to bring the business community together for networking opportunities. Promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships. It’s open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses. Admission is $5, or free if you provide a business card that will also get you in the door prize drawing. Vendor booths will be decorated for the “Hot Summer Nights IX” theme. The booth voted best decorated will win free booth space at the 2022 expo. A limited number of booths and sponsorships are available.
BREAKFAST CLUB-SPECIAL PRESENTATION
Our next Breakfast Club Networking will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the North Port Moose Lodge, 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port. This event is open to all members, and there is no cost to attend unless you wish to order a meal off their delicious breakfast menu. Guests are invited and encouraged to attend to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Bring a door prize to give away. Attendees are requested to register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made with the North Port Moose Lodge.
Immediately following the breakfast-networking, we'll have a special presentation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to preview and provide an overview of the upcoming events and opportunities available to chamber members. Topics will include: 2021-2022 Chamber Champion Program, Annual Community Guide Advertising, Chamber Van Advertising, Leadership North Port Program, Business-to-Business Expo, Job & Career Fair, Annual Installation Banquet and the Annual Scramblin’ on the Green Golf Tournament. There will also be a very exciting announcement about your Chamber of Commerce at this event.
There is no cost to attend this event. Please register in advance.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We’re accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership North Port program. Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide sessions that enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance our community and its citizens. It’s also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; it is not an academic leadership training program. Application deadline is Oct. 1. Orientation is Nov. 30, and begins with SIMSOC Dec. 3. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and an application.
JOB CAFE SHOW
The North Port Chamber recognizes and understands the difficulties employers are having finding people willing to work. We’re teaming up with CareerSource Suncoast for a weekly live Job Cafe show on our Facebook page, starting at 8 a.m. Mondays. We’ll highlight 11 different employment sectors in our area. Businesses can post and announce their employment opportunities. Chamber members may post and announce employment opportunities through the chamber. Non-members may post opportunities through CareerSource Suncoast. Please call our office at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com if you want to participate or for more information. The employment sector we will be highlighting Monday is the government-education sector.
SUMMER 'BILL'BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the chamber and each participating partner. Each day, I wear different business attire provided by business partners. I email a promotional flyer about the business, post the flyer, and conduct a live Facebook posting on the chamber’s page. This program is free to all chamber businesses. Dates are still available. I’d like to thank the businesses participating this week: Decker Plumbing & Drains, Camp Bow Wow Port Charlotte, Gulf Shores Realty – Sally Green, epiphany Health and A & F Transportation With Class.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
Join us on our “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, the chamber will be talking to Restore Global. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful chamber businesses and organizations.
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
We would like to welcome the following businesses and organizations as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: David Ferrante & Associates – Detective Agency, Hope & Harmony Holistic Health and TopClass Custodial Solutions.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
