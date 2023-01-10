As North Port and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce continues to grow, so does the need for volunteers to serve on chamber committees.
We’re looking for people who have the experience and knowledge to help us carry out the chamber mission and meet our community needs. Anyone can volunteer.
These committees meet once a month. They provide a valuable service and are instrumental in the continued growth and success of the chamber.
Business & Economic Development. Designed to improve the local economy and create better conditions for economic growth. Monitors the agendas and actions of other economic development organizations in the region and advise the chamber about issues critical to the community’s economic growth and business development. Meets by ZOOM the first Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
Governance. Made up of chamber past presidents, this committee meets quarterly at the chamber office.
Government Relations. Liaison between chamber members and local, regional, and state governing bodies. Monitors public policy or legislation that may impact the business community. Meets by ZOOM the fourth Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
Marketing & Communications. Identifies and implements ways to promote and enhance the chamber’s image and place in the community. Responsible for telling the chamber’s story. Meets by ZOOM the first Friday of every month at 9 a.m.
Member Services. Identifies and implements ways to recruit and support new members and maintain existing members. Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at Cocoa Yoga Cafe, 13843 Tamiami Trail.
Professional Development/Education. Provides opportunities to foster business and personal success by through programs such as Leadership North Port, Lunch & Learn Workshops, Speed Networking, Seminars. Meets by ZOOM the first Tuesday of each month at 4:00 pm.
Resource Development. Designs and implements diverse funding for working capital in support of the chamber’s mission. Oversees special events’ sub-committees such as the golf tournament and the Business and Community Expo. Implements and oversees our annual budget and monthly financials. Meets the second Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 4300 Aiden Lane, North Port.
LUNCH & LEARN INPUT
We’re having a special meeting to get input from our members on what topics they’d like us to schedule for our free Lunch & Learn series in 2023.
This special Breakfast Club Networking begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port. There is no cost, unless you wish to order breakfast.
Registration is open to all at www.northportareachamber.com.
CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
Our annual luncheon meeting, which includes the State of the City address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane Way.
Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse of Port Charlotte.
We’ll induct the recipient of the 2023 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This award is designed to recognize and honor a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the business community and economic development. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office.
The city of North Port will provide the State of the City report, and we’ll present our annual chamber report to membership.
Tickets are $35. Table sponsorships are available for $250 for six and $125 for a half-table. Reservation deadline is Jan. 16.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Jill Luke (Friend membership), Take Stock in Children of Sarasota County and Your Large Loss Adjuster as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce this week.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We would like to recognize and thank The Boca Beacon-Gasparilla Magazine for recently re-investing their financial support and commitment to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of North Port.
