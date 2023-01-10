As North Port and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce continues to grow, so does the need for volunteers to serve on chamber committees.

We’re looking for people who have the experience and knowledge to help us carry out the chamber mission and meet our community needs. Anyone can volunteer.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments