North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations. The chamber will present its annual Frosty Awards to the storefront business or organization judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations.
Businesses/organizations need to be chamber members to be considered. There will be two categories: Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award. Judging for the Judges Choice Award will take place from 2-8 p.m. Dec. 8. The public can vote for the People’s Choice Award Dec. 7-11 by completing an online ballot on the Chamber’s facebook page. Paper ballots for the People’s Choice Award will be available at our office.
The Annual Frosty Awards will be presented at our annual Awards Luncheon on Dec. 16.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 9 at SeePort Optometry, 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. It’s open to all, and there is no cost to attend. Come see how networking and the chamber can help your business. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance.
SCRAMBLIN’ ON THE GREEN
We’re excited to announce that our annual Scramblin’ on the Green golf tournament, set for Nov. 13, at the Port Charlotte Golf Club, is once again sold out.
There are still opportunities for businesses or organizations to take advantage of opportunities to promote themselves to participants through sponsorships. We have a package that allows you to set-up a 10-by-to-foot tent, table and two chairs at one of the tee boxes on the golf course to promote pass out promotional items, snacks, beverages, to golfers and promote your business. It’s $200. You can get an 18-by-24-inch sign with your business logo on it at a tee box for $100, or a Bogey sponsorship to provide 150 items for goody bags for $25. We’re also accepting raffle items. Giveaways must be at our chamber office by Wednesday.
NET@NOON LUNCH
This month’s Network@Noon luncheon will 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. It’s $20 in advance or $25 at the door. We’ll introduce new members at this luncheon. Open to members and non-members to experience the power of networking. Bring a raffle item to promote your business. Please register in advance.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY SOCIAL
Our Annual Holiday Social is set for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Pitmaster All American BBQ, 2200 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. This year’s theme is “Good Old Fashion Country Christmas,” so come in your most festive attire.
This is a great opportunity for chamber members to celebrate the holidays together and to thank your employees for all of the hard work they provided over the past year. Cost is $30 or $50 per couple and includes appetizers, beverages (cash bar available), live DJ, dancing and much more.
We are again partnering with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop Program. It helps less-fortunate families during the holiday season with presents for children and families. Officers shop with these children at Walmart, building trust and positive relationship law enforcement. Please bring a monetary donation or Walmart gift cards for this program. Visit www.northportareachamber.com.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome A-Team Security Service, Bay Insurance and CuttingvEdge Painting as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
