Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources wants your input on our parks and program offerings.

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and will provide officials with valuable information for future parks and program opportunities.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments