Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources wants your input on our parks and program offerings.
The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and will provide officials with valuable information for future parks and program opportunities.
Survey questions include:
• Which activities do you like to do?
• How well your household’s need is being met by Recreation and Natural Resources?
• How much do you or members of your household enjoy Parks & Recreation events and programs?
• Do you have a great idea for an activity, event or program you would like to see offered?
Being that North Port is the largest populated city in Sarasota County, your input is important to ensure that the city receives adequate parks and recreational activities and programs.
To take part, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/Parkinput
CHAMBER ORIENTATION, WEBSITE TRAINING
The North Port Chamber will conduct orientation and website training at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the second floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room facility, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road.
This is for new, current and prospective chamber members to learn the benefits of chamber membership.
Learn how to promote your products and services to the community and help your business or organization grow and succeed.
Stick around for website training. Members can learn how to use the tools available to help promote their business and to participate in chamber functions and events. Bring your laptop or other device.
These sessions free and open to all. Register in advance. Coffee, beverages, doughnuts and fruit will be provided.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ShadeNStyle Window Treatments, 1077 Innovation Avenue, Unit 110, North Port. Join us at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 and welcome ShadeNStyle to the chamber and the city. Food and beverages will be provided. Register in advance.
CRUISE RAFFLE
The chamber is conducting raffle for a four- or five-night cruise for two.
Tickets are $20. It’s for a balcony cabin, and includes everything on the cruise except alcohol. The winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and itinerary.
Buy tickets at the chamber office, at our events, on our website, and from our board members and the North Port Young Professionals.
The winner will be announced at the Business & Community Expo on March 11.
BREAKFAST CLUB
The next Breakfast Club networking is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Pete Contrevo will open his restaurant early just for us, and is preparing a delicious breakfast buffet. It’s $10. Register and pay in advance. Bring an item to give as a door prize. All are welcome.
NORTH PORT NEWCOMER DAY
The city of North Port and the North Port Chamber will host our annual North Port Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Find information from North Port City departments and divisions, along with community groups, organizations and businesses.
If you’re new to the city or thinking about moving here, come by and learn more about this continuous growing community.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Team Palcic Real Estate, Leak Inspectors and The Computer People as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to recognize and thank Kingdom Aire Solutions, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, MUV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Next Step Employment Services, Restore Global, The Twisted Fork, and Wharton-Smith for reinvesting in chamber membership.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
