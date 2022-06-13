It's time to sign up your team for the second Corporate Bowling Challenge Tournament, organized as a fundraiser by the 2022 Leadership North Port Class.
It's set for 1-4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Businesses will compete for the coveted Corporate Bowling Tournament Trophy they can display at their business for a year. The tournament consists of three games, food, drinks, entertainment, raffle prizes, silent auction and much more.
The cost is $250 per team of four players. Get involved as a participant, a sponsor, or donate an auction prize. Lane sponsorships for $125 are among the great sponsorship opportunities.
Proceeds support Family Promise of South Sarasota County, North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections and other nonprofits to be added.
For more information, please call Tricia Bramble at 347-292-1810 or Dale Abbot at 941-661-0089.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
The North Port Young Professionals have planned their second Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. It's free to the public. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the day. Police and firefighters will have vehicles and demonstrations. Food trucks will be available.
The event will continue from 7-10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, please e-mail npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
BOARD NOMINATIONS
We need some good nominations for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. We have four open board seats. Terms begin Oct. 1. Nomination forms are at www.northportareachamber.com. Chamber members are encouraged to nominate themselves if interested in serving on the board. All nominations should be returned to the chamber office by 5 p.m. June 17.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 14 at Indigo Pool Patio & BBQ, 620 Cypress Ave., Venice. Food, including home-made pizza, barbecue and adult beverages will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance.
NETWORK@NOON
This month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. It’s $20 per person and includes food options, beverages and some great chamber networking. Please make reservations by June 14. Bring a door prize to give away.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
The North Port Area Chamber’s summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks to CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions, Murdock Stones, Suncoast Blood Center, Spin It Again DJ Services and Back Pack Angels.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Elder Advisors Law and Maestro’s Detailing as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: 941apparel.com, Babe’s Plumbing, Century 21 Tropical Breeze, Cowork Hive-North Port, DragonFly Mobile Notary & Fingerprinting, Gulfshores Realty-Keith & Patricia Team, Keller Williams Realty Gold-Tricia Bramble, Nick’s Pool Maintenance, North Port Animal Hospital, Peachwave West Villages, Sumter Dental Care, Urban Culture and Windemere Homes.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com and www.northportareachamber.com.
