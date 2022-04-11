The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering our members the opportunity to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2022 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular, and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2022. Businesses interested in purchasing an ad must order and make payment by May 13. Visit www.northportareachamber.com or call us for rates and more information.
DIAMOND CLUB
A new Building Fund Campaign is in place to help with renovations and to eliminate the mortgage for the chamber's new building, set to open in 2023. Our new Diamond Club program allows members to make payments of $37 per month for 12 months, or a one-time payment of $444 toward the Building Fund.
Diamond Club members receive the following benefits:
• Satisfaction and pride of joining like-minded individuals committed to paying off the building’s mortgage and renovations.
• VIP Experience at selected chamber events.
• Diamond Club lanyard/business card holder to display Diamond Club Status.
Call us to find out more about the Diamond Club.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. April 12 and is sponsored by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County at the North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd. Food will be prepared by the school’s culinary program. Bring a door prize to give away. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
DEVELOP A DISASTER PLAN
This month’s Lunch & Learn workshop is “Business Continuity & Disaster Preparedness: Are You Prepared?” It’s 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. There is no cost to attend.
Learn from Sarasota County and North Port’s emergency managers how to develop a Business Continuity Plan to limit the disruption that disasters can have on your bottom line.
Our Lunch & Learn workshops are presented in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College, and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge, thanks to sponsor, Buffalo Wings & Rings. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
NETWORK @ NOON
This month’s Network @ Noon luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood. It's $20 and includes delicious food options, beverages and some great chamber networking. Join us and experience the breath-taking view of the Intracoastal Waterway at Stump Pass. We'll introduce new members. Bring a door prize to give away. Register by April 19.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty Shelby Timp-Sevak, Music Moves the Soul and Treemendous Tree Nursery as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
