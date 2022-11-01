The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize and thank Commissioner Jill Luke for her many years of service to the city of North Port at the Special Recognition Luncheon.

It’s set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. A delicious lunch will be provided by Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The cost is $30.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

