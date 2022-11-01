The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize and thank Commissioner Jill Luke for her many years of service to the city of North Port at the Special Recognition Luncheon.
It’s set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. A delicious lunch will be provided by Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The cost is $30.
Join us as we recognize and show our appreciation to Jill Luke for her eight years of service to the City of North Port as commissioner, mayor and vice mayor. This event is open to all. Please register by Nov. 11.
HURRICANE IAN RELIEF
The chamber is pleased to partner with the United Way of South Sarasota County to offer a free service to our members, businesses and organizations in our community. You can apply and complete Disaster Recovery Applications at the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Assistance includes:
• Disaster Unemployment Assistance (chamber members only)
• FEMA Disaster Assistance (public)
• SBA Disaster Loan Assistance (public)
• Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program (public)
If you’re in need of this service, call us at 941-564-3040 to schedule an appointment.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Network with our Breakfast Club at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Venice Golf & Country Club, 250 Venice Golf Club Drive, Venice. The country club will prepare breakfast. Bring a door prize to give away. Register in advance.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours networking will be 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at SeePort Optometry, 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. This event is open to all members and there is no cost to attend. Food and beverages prizes will be provided. Plan to bring a door prize and register in advance.
LUNCH & LEARN
A Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic will be Positive Business & Community Impact: Everyone Wins When Business and Nonprofit Organizations Work Together. A panel of nonprofit and business leaders will share commonalities and commitments for delivering greater good for all. These workshops are presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Lightspeed Voice. Register in advance.
THE FROSTY AWARDS
The holidays are just around the corner. North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations. Your Chamber of Commerce will award its Annual Frosty Award to the storefront chamber business judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations.
Businesses & organizations need to be members of the chamber to be considered for the Frosty Award. Entrees are due in the Chamber office by Nov. 23. We will award the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award at our annual awards luncheon on Dec. 15.
Viewing and judging for the People’s Choice Award will take place from Nov. 28-Dec. 7. Ballots will be available at our office or at participating locations.
