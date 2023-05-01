Summer is typically a slower time period for all of our local businesses, and each business is limited on the amount of marketing that they can afford to promote their business and attract new clients and customers.

The North Port Chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign is a chance to promote your business and does not cost anything to participate.


   

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea

chamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

