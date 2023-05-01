Summer is typically a slower time period for all of our local businesses, and each business is limited on the amount of marketing that they can afford to promote their business and attract new clients and customers.
The North Port Chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign is a chance to promote your business and does not cost anything to participate.
I will be kicking off the campaign on May 30, and will continue daily, Monday through Friday until Sept. 1.
I will proudly display your business shirt (size XL preferred) on your scheduled day and will e-mail a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members. I will also post a picture of me wearing your shirt and the brief write up about your business on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
Since I am frequently out in the community at different events and functions on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, and with the number of visitors that visit the chamber office daily, what better way to promote your business than having me wear your business shirt for a day?
If you would like to schedule a day for me to wear your business shirts, please contact the Chamber office at 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Our next monthly Breakfast Club Networking is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. There is no cost to attend unless you wish to order breakfast. Bring an item to give out as a door prize. Register in advance.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
The North Port Young Professionals will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. This month’s theme will be geared around the Cinco de Mayo Holiday. Everyone who brings a new guest to this social gathering will have a chance to win a gift card.
The North Port Young Professionals is open to people 21-45 years old. There is no cost to attend unless you wish to order food and drinks. North Port Young Professionals is open to all chamber members and to the public.
LUNCH & LEARN
Our next Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. to p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic is “Advertising with a Difference.”
Presenter Kristie O’Kon is an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in customer service, legal practices, marketing, media and public relations.
As Grapevine Communications’ Director of Client Relations, she is responsible for coordinating high-level service account management, and serves as a liaison between Grapevine clients, vendors, and internal creative, design staff, and the digital development team.
Advertising is a component of marketing. It is the exercise of promoting a company and its products or services through paid channels. These channels may be the local newspaper, Facebook ads, the local radio station, or other online sponsored posts. Learn the best place to put your ads.
The chamber’s Lunch & Learn workshops are presented in partnership with the City of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Dream Vacations-Gid Pool. Seating is limited to 50 people. Register at www.northportareachamber.com.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN RAFFLE
Would you like to win a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line?
The North Port Chamber is raffling off another great cruise. But a $30 ticket, and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and Caribbean itinerary. The winning ticket includes everything while on the cruise except for alcohol and on-board purchases.
The raffle kicks off Thursday at our Network @ Noon luncheon (see details below).
The winner will be announced at the Business-to-Business Expo, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Port Chamber.
Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website, from members of our board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome SBG Insurance Group as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: AAA Auto Club Group, Friends of the Legacy Trail, Halligan Design Production, Total Air Solutions and Waste Management Inc. of Florida.
