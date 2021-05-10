North Port’s Economic Development Division's fifth annual Real Estate Summit is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at City Hall.
This year’s focus is commercial real estate and the dynamic outlook for North Port. The event is hybrid with both in-person and online options.
“North Port’s recognition as one of the fastest growing cities in the state, positions us to attract major commercial and industrial development," said interim City Manager Jason Yarborough. "We have the workforce and lifestyle to support this phase of growth. Commercial real estate professionals, developers, investors, commercial lenders, site selectors, builders and community leaders will benefit from participating in the Summit.”
The first keynote speaker is Brian Bailey, a commercial real estate expert at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He will present the global perspective of the market. There will be a panel of city staff discussing the fundamentals of opening a business in North Port.
Economic Development Manager Mel Thomas will present the key findings of the recent feasibility study. The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota’s Destin Wells will highlight available incentives. The closing speaker is Ron Starner, executive vice president of Site Selection magazine, who is a favorite at these summits.
To register, email economicdevelopment@cityofnorthport.com and indicate if you will attend in-person or on-line. For more information, visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/business or call 941-429-7029.
Business After Hours
The Rhonda Gustitus Team – Keller Williams Peace River Partners is sponsoring this month’s Business After Hours, set for 5:30-7 p.m. May 11 at their offices, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Suite C, Port Charlotte. It’s open to all chamber members and there is no cost. Food and beverages will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance.
Lunch & Learn
Palma Frable from Palm Trends Marketing will share tips and tools that can help you create engaging content for blogs, newsletters, brochures, and social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn. It's at our next Lunch & Learn Workshop, set for 11:30 Thursday at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd. These workshops are presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Lightspeed Voice. Seating is limited, please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com, or watch live on our Facebook page. CDC guidelines to be followed. Masks are required at Hampton Inn and Suites North Port.
A Night at the Races
We are planning virtual horse racing with “A Night at the Races” from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 22 at the George Mullen Center, North Port. This will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show all aspects of the races.
We’ll have casino games, buffet and beverages, including adult beverages, a hat contest and lots of prizes. The cost is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Table, half-table and additional sponsorships are available. This event is open to all.
Get on the ‘BILLboard'
I will be kicking off our annual summer "BILLboard" campaign June 1, and it will continue weekdays until Sept. 7. Contact me and I will proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day and will e-mail a brief promo out about your business to our members and post about it on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Suncoast Social Security Advisors and Sunrise Sleep Center as the newest member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.