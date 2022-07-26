Marlowe’s Wilbur BBQ pizza is topped with mozzarella, roasted garlic, pulled pork, pickled onions, pickled English cukes, bacon burnt ends and a sweet-sour umami drizzle of agave, honey, hot sauce and brown sugar.
NORTH PORT — There’s this barbecue joint you likely haven’t heard of, because it’s been open barely a month. But you will hear about it because there’s nothing else like it in Southwest Florida.
Yummies in South Venice might make the unlikely but divine doughnuts-and-barbecue connection. Port Charlotte’s Nacho’s might have mashed up Mexican and BBQ.
But now, in North Port — Marlowe’s BBQ & Smoked Meat Pizza — the combo of your dreams.
Under the same small roof over a counter, kitchen and six-seat space, it serves not just killer barbecue but also 20-inch, New York-style pizzas topped with it.
Owner Vince Marlowe loves smoked meat so much so that he arrays it, in crazy creative combinations, on top of thin-crust pies. Almost always with a smattering of house-crafted somethings, whether pickled onions or English cukes, smoked portobello, flash-fried street corn, candied jalapeños, smoked mac and cheese, crispy bacon burnt ends.
Marlowe’s typical barbecue platter of brisket, ribs or pulled pork is perfectly seasoned with salt and pepper, and oak smoked, Texas style, low and slow. Totally falls apart. Doesn’t need sauce at all, though they have some to offer.
And everything’s garnished with a side of sweet signature picklin’s.
Marlowe’s also slays sandwiches and sides. Among the latter: smoked mac and cheese to die for. Street corn so buttery you think it has to have cheese in it somewhere. Pit beans with tender meat bits. Creamy slaw and potato salad.
And with each meal platter you get a sweet l’il corn mini-muffin with maple-bourbon butter that somehow doesn’t make your teeth ache.
Now don’t start thinking that this place sprang full-blown from Vince Marlowe’s brain.
It has his nearly 40 years in Connecticut fine dining behind it. When he grew weary of corporate life, his first love — smoking meats — could no longer be denied.
“Smoking’s not like being a chef,” he said. “It’s a craft that takes a lot of time and patience. I ruined a lot of meat learning it. I was lucky enough to work with a Texas pitmaster, and we’re still friends.”
“It’s nice to know someone who understands. You can call and rib each other all the time,” deadpanned grinning co-owner Shawn Donahue.
After many years’ trial and error, Marlowe became an accomplished pitmaster himself, catering and selling barbecue on weekends in Wimauma, out of a popular roadside smoker called Marlowe’s Backyard BBQ & Catering.
Given his culinary cred, of course he can cook anything. Even on the side of the road, he was doing 60-second pizza slices out of a 950-degree outdoor oven.
So, when he found brick and mortar already equipped with pizza ovens, the vision for his two favorite foods came together like, well, pizza and barbecue.
“I loved the idea of doing smoked meats on top of New York-style, thin-crust pizza,” he said. “When this place became available six weeks ago, I said, ‘Let’s do it! And let’s go big or go home, 20-inch pies or not at all.”
They also sell by the slice, but you’ll probably want more than that.
And for those who really don’t want barbecue on their pizza, traditionalists can have cheese, pepperoni or Margarita.
Marlowe’s BBQ & Smoked Meat Pizza ($-$$), 941-564-8000, 13001 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For those who can’t find it, it’s where Solorzano’s (later, North Port) Pizza was. Just follow the smoke.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.