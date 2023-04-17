The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has wrapped up our Royal Caribbean four- or five-night cruise raffle, and the winner was announced at our Business & Community Expo on March 11.

The cruise raffle was so popular and successful that we’ve upgraded the opportunity with a raffle for a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line.


   

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@north

portareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments