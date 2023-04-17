The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has wrapped up our Royal Caribbean four- or five-night cruise raffle, and the winner was announced at our Business & Community Expo on March 11.
The cruise raffle was so popular and successful that we’ve upgraded the opportunity with a raffle for a six- to eight-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on the Royal Caribbean Line.
It’s $30 per ticket ,and the winner gets to choose the Royal Caribbean ship, sail date and Caribbean itinerary. The winning ticket includes everything while on the cruise except for alcohol and on-board purchases.
The raffle kicks off Thursday at our Network @ Noon luncheon (see details below).
The winner will be announced at the Business-to-Business Expo, which is set for 5:30 pm. Aug. 8 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Port Chamber.
Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office, at chamber events, on our website, from members of our board of directors and the North Port Young Professionals.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re cutting the ribbon for the grand re-opening of Classical Ballet Academy, 4727 E. Price Blvd., North Port. It’s 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
The academy’s previous studio was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Since then, they’ve had lessons at temporary locations.
Join us as we celebrate their new location. Tour the new studio, meet the instructors and see what they have to offer.
NETWORK @ NOON
This month’s Net @ Noon luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the North Port Moose Lodge 764, 14156 Tamiami Trail. It’s $20, and includes food options, beverages and some great chamber networking. We’ll introduce new members. This event is open to all. Bring a door prize to give away.
NORTH PORT MAP
Chamber businesses and organizations may advertise on the 2023 North Port maps. We’ll have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2022. Call us for information.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Heather McConnell-Re/Max Palm Realty as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
We’d like to thank the following members that have recently re-invested in the North Port chamber: Charlotte Bridal Boutique & Formal Menswear, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hotel Venezia, Kaplan Tax & Accounting, Kapper Contracting, LaCasa Resident Owned Park, Lightspeed Voice, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, North Port Meals on Wheels, Putting Golf Square, and Trinity Church North Port.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@north
