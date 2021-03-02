Our 35th annual Business & Community Expo, being presented by Worksite, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The expo is free, and is designed to introduce local businesses and organizations to the community and allow them to showcase their products and services.
The public gets goodie bags filled with promotional items provided by chamber businesses, and chances to win prizes each hour. Prizes include two tickets in a suite box including food and drinks for the March 25 Tampa Bay Rays spring training game, and an Atlanta Braves basket which includes two spring training game ticket vouchers, two Braves jerseys, a Braves hat, a Braves baseball and more. There will also be a grand prize drawing for an outdoor grill donated by Home Depot at the conclusion of the Expo.
The layout will be modified this year in accordance with CDC recommended social distancing guidelines. Face mask wearing is recommended for this event and masks will be provided if anyone does not have one.
Ribbon cutting
Here are some ribbon-cutting ceremonies for some of our new members:
• Simply Susan’s, 1093 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port, 11:30 a.m. today. Food and beverages will be provided.
• Forkin’ Delicious, 11:30 a.m. March 10 on the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Lunch specials will be offered.
Face masks will be required for this event. If you do not have one, face masks will be provided.
Breakfast Club networking
This month’s Breakfast Club Networking will be 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant. Christine Robinson, executive director of the Argus Foundation, and representatives from the city of North Port will provide a presentation on the Sarasota County surtax and how it impacts our community. The surtax is a major funding source for the city to complete capital projects and will be on the November 2022 ballot. Tell this committee what capital projects should be considered for the next 15 years.
This event is open to all chamber members and guests, and is free unless you would like to order breakfast. Seating is limited to 40 people, so sign up at www.northportareachamber.com.
Celebrate the Hampton Inn
Join us from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 9 at the Hampton Inn & Suites North Port, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., for a Tri-Chamber Business after hours with the North Port, Charlotte County and Greater Sarasota chambers. This will be the grand-opening ceremony for the Hampton Inn. Food and beverages will be provided.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Networking is not about making a sale, it’s about developing relationships. Marc Miles, business attorney and BNI director consultant, will show us the Ten Commandments of Networking at our Lunch & Learn Workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the Hampton Inn and Suites North Port, 5664 Tuscola Blvd. These workshops are presented by the North Port Chamber in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no cost thanks to our workshop sponsor Buffalo Wings and Rings in North Port. Seating will be limited to 35. Register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com on our Events Page.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC at 8 a.m. Friday. Drs. Lee Gross and William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We’d like to welcome Dave’s Window Cleaning and Pressure Washing, Halligan Design Production, Solve Homes, Swoosh Painting Company, The Flats at Sundown and Tillman Nurse Consulting as the newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.