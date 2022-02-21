The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the Worksite 36th Annual Business & Community Expo. It's set for 9 a.m. to noon March 12 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. We are pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor.
The theme of this year’s expo will be “We are the Champions.” The Expo is open and free to the public. The first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goody bags full of wonderful items provided and donated by Chamber Members and every attendee will receive a complimentary pack of five KN95 face masks, compliments of Dan Platt at 511Auction.Com.
This year, in conjunction with the theme, we will be celebrating the Atlanta Braves for winning the World Series. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary Atlanta Braves souvenir squeeze baseball.
The Expo is designed to showcase business products and services that are available to the community and to attract potential clients/customers to businesses and organizations. Every vendor will be giving away door prizes to the public. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour during the Expo for the public to win. Vendors Booths will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
We're conducting two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week to welcome and introduce new chamber members to our chamber family and to the community. They are both free, and food and drinks will be provided. Please register in advance:
On Wednesday we introduce Paul’s Home Watch Services at 4 p.m. at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Owner Patterson was a chamber member with a different business, Paul Patterson Handyman Services. He sold that business and now has started this new business. Paul now offers his handyman service in conjunction with his Home Watch Services.
On Thursday, we introduce Pool Boy Inc. at 5 p.m. at 27147 Del Prado Parkway, Punta Gorda (Harbour Heights), at 5:00 pm. Pool Boy offers four free weeks of pool cleaning service to showcase their work.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Mark your calendars and come make your golden business connection with North Port Young Professionals. Dress in green and head to TT's Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda for a Pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebration. This meetup will include a silent auction and a gift card for best dressed. It's free and open to all ages. Don't forget to bring cash. There will raffles and door prizes. If you are interested in donating a silent auction item for this event, please call 941-564-3040. Register at northportyp.com.
LET'S CHAT
Tune in at 8 a.m. every Friday by ZOOM for Let's Chat. We talk about topics and issues related to the North Port Chamber and the city of North Port. This informal conversation provides a great opportunity for people to ask questions and obtain information. It's live on our Facebook page.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
