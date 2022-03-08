We’re getting ready to kick off the Worksite 36th annual Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
Come find lots of information about products and services available to our community. There will be many prizes given away.
The Expo is open and free to the public. The first 300 people in will get a complimentary goody bag full of wonderful items donated by our members. Each attendee gets a complimentary pack of five KN95 face masks, compliments of Dan Platt at 511Auction.Com.
This year’s theme is “We are the Champions,” celebrating the Atlanta Braves for winning the World Series. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary Braves souvenir squeeze baseball.
Participating businesses and organizations include 511Auction.Com, AAA The Auto Club Group, Abbott Air, Achieva Credit Union, Advocate Radiation Oncology, The Atlanta Braves, Busey Bank, CenterPlace Health, the city of North Port, Cocoa Yoga Café, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Elite Hurricane Home Protection, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions, Family Doctors of North Port, Fiorini Broadcasting, First Physicians Group at North Port, Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center, Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning, HomeTown Lenders, Hoover Pressure Cleaning, Indoor Air Quality, Jarred’s Air, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, KIA of Port Charlotte, Lightspeed Voice, Live Consulting Inspections, the North Port Area Republican Club, Rhonda Gustitus Team-Keller Williams Realty-Peace River Partners, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, SeePort Optometry, Sleep Inn & Suites, State Farm Insurance-Dean McConville Agent, The Sun Newspapers, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Universal Live Media Productions, Walmart No. 3387, Worksite and Your CBD Store.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. March 8 at Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy and Balance Center, 17162 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free food, drinks and door prizes. Members, bring a door prize to give away. Please register at www.northportareachmber.com.
LUNCH & LEARN
Out monthly Lunch & Learn Workshop series begins this Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic is “Using City Facilities to Grow Your Business.” Whether you have a new, growing, or established company, the city of North Port has resources to help you thrive in the current business environment! Find out what the city can offer for those who own or manage a business in North Port. Be inspired by what is ahead for our city and how your business can benefit.
Lunch & Learn Workshops are presented by the North Port Chamber in partnership with the city, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor the city of North Port. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. Watch live at www.facebook.com/NPACC/
NET@NOON
This month’s Net @ Noon luncheon is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd. with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Get lunch, a beverage and valuable networking for $20. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
We’ve got two free ribbon-cutting ceremonies planned to welcome and introduce new members to our chamber family and community:
At 4 p.m. March 16, we’ll welcome Live Consulting Inspections at our chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us and see what they have to offer and enjoy some cheese and crackers and beer and wine.
At 4 p.m. March 18, we’ll welcome Joint Chiropractic, 17349 Tamiami Trail, in the Cocoplum Village Shops. Beverages & snacks will be provided.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome ASOCOL Port Charlotte, Blue Tequila, North Port Living Magazine, Nurse Next Door and Radiology Regional to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.