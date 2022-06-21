The North Port Young Professionals have planned their second Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green.
It’s free to the public. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the day. Police and firefighters will have vehicles and demonstrations. Food trucks will be available.
The event will continue from 7-10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms.
For more information, please email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schwan’s Home Food Delivery at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at our chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us as we welcome Schwan’s as new members and see what type of food products and services they have to offer. It’s free. Win a Schwan’s dinner for two!
CORPORATE BOWLING CHALLENGE
It’s time to sign up your team for the second Corporate Bowling Challenge Tournament, organized as a fundraiser by the 2022 Leadership North Port Class.
It’s set for 1 to 4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Businesses will compete for the coveted Corporate Bowling Tournament Trophy they can display at their business for a year. The tournament consists of three games, food, drinks, entertainment, raffle prizes, silent auction and much more.
The cost is $250 per team of four players. Get involved as a participant, a sponsor, or donate an auction prize. Lane sponsorships for $125 are among the great sponsorship opportunities.
Proceeds support Family Promise of South Sarasota County, North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections and other nonprofits to be added.
For more information, please call Tricia Bramble at 347-292-1810 or Dale Abbot at 941-661-0089.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
The North Port Area Chamber’s summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members that day, and will post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to AAA Auto Club Group, Command Performance and Firearms Training, Berkshire Hathaway-Shelby Timp-Sevak, Indigo Pool, Patio, BBQ and Home Depot-North Port.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Efficient Gutters as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Achieva Credit Union, Adams Homes of NW Florida-Sarasota, Awaken Church FL, Ball Law Firm, Bytestorm, Dixon & Sons Plumbing, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate-BH Henry Group, Kiwanis Club of North Port Noon Club, L & T Engineering Group, Nick’s Pool Maintenance, North Port Moose Lodge, North Port Rescreening, The Grill at 1951 and The UPS Store 7130.
