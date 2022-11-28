NORTH PORT — Disagreements between the North Port city manager and a city commissioner surface in the open at a recent meeting.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell took time at the end of the Commission’s meeting on Nov. 22 to address her working relationship with City Manager Jerome Fletcher.
“It is no secret that the city manager and I have a very difficult working relationship,” McDowell said, adding that she considered behavior by Fletcher as "hostile."
All the while, Fletcher sat two seats away from McDowell on the dais during the meeting at City Hall.
Earlier in the meeting, McDowell said an agenda item she had planned to bring up was not scheduled by Fletcher.
She said Fletcher had previously told her the decision was to allow city staff to research the topic more fully. In response, McDowell said that the city staff would have been prepared if the city manager allowed them to move forward.
At another point during the meeting, Fletcher and McDowell seemed curt with each other while discussing a possible project at Warm Mineral Springs Park.
Fletcher discussed the qualification of a private company to develop property in the park while paying a lease to the city.
One of the qualifications was that the project involves an improvement of a building “used by a public entity or the public at large.”
McDowell repeatedly pressed Fletcher on how the project would qualify based on a definition of “public entity” in the relevant law. In turn, Fletcher replied by stressing the next part of the law about “the public at large,” noting that parts of the park would remain open to the general public after the private-public partnership goes into effect.
The commissioner also alleged that Fletcher did not like to be “challenged” on policy and came off as inflexible in discussions.
At the same time, McDowell said that the issues between the two of them were partially due to her own actions and that she has tried to navigate disagreements without confrontation.
Due to transparency laws in Florida, McDowell added that she could not speak with her fellow commission members privately about a city employee; thus, she said she felt compelled to make the issue known in an official capacity and seek a way to resolve disagreements between them.
Mayor Barbara Langdon said that she appreciated McDowell’s honesty and would endeavor to speak with the city manager about how to assess things moving forward.
McDowell, in turn, thanked Langdon for taking her concerns seriously.
As North Port's city manager, Fletcher oversees a nearly $200 million budget and about 700 city workers.
Before coming to North Port, Fletcher served as the assistant chief administrative officer of Montgomery County, Maryland. This is his first stint as a city manager.
McDowell was the lone commissioner who voted against hiring Fletcher in August 2021, saying she preferred the other finalist for the job, Matt LeCerf.
When commissioners were voting whether to approve Fletcher's contract, which included a salary of $185,000 plus a car allowance and up to $30,000 in expenses, McDowell was again the lone dissenter in a 4-1 vote.
“I could never agree to that,” McDowell said of the expenses. “That’s insane.”
During a performance review in April, McDowell scored Fletcher at 3 out of 5, while other commissioners scored him higher and praised his performance.
When contacted by The Daily Sun through the City’s Communications office, Fletcher declined to comment.
