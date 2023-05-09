NORTH PORT — North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell has filed a complaint against City Manager Jerome Fletcher for allegedly violating the City Charter and his own employment contract.
Despite previous instances of conflict between the two, McDowell said at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday that her filed complaint is more about rules than clashing policy goals.
“This is not a personality issue. It is a personnel issue,” McDowell said.
Among her claims is Fletcher did not seek renewal for Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Springs to be classified as “Outstanding Springs” by the state, which qualifies North Port for state grants for those parks — despite the fact the City Commission redirected staff to do so.
The City Commission ultimately voted to include McDowell’s complaint in a pre-existing meeting June 6, aimed at conflict resolution. The vote passed 4 to 1, with McDowell as the only dissenter.
“Hell no,” McDowell said sternly during the voice vote.
Several attendees at the meeting let slip a verbal approval of McDowell’s stance, despite chamber rules asking for silent response.
McDowell’s complaint also outlined other instances where she believed Fletcher made decisions either without City Commission input or approval — or sought input after the fact.
For instance, one item in the complaint noted Fletcher said, on March 30, that the sale of passes to Warm Mineral Springs was being discontinued.
“This decision was made PRIOR to any commission discussion, which was eventually held on April 11,” McDowell wrote in her report.
McDowell also alleged that the ongoing North Port United tour — where Fletcher and other city staff provide information about the city’s current situation to residents — has gone forward without any formal agreement between the City Commission and North Port Forward, the group that hosts the meeting events.
Several North Port residents attending the City Commission meeting on Tuesday threw their support behind McDowell during public comment, expressing frustration with both Fletcher and the City Commission for delaying discussion until June.
Local resident Robin Sanvicente said Fletcher had not been transparent in decision making and communicating with residents.
“We need answers to these questions,” Sanvicente said during public comment.
Justin Willis, another resident, compared the perceived reluctance to speak on allegations against Fletcher to the recent suspension of Fire Chief Scott Titus or the suspension of previous City Manager Peter Lear.
“My only request of you … is to hold our city manager to the same level of accountability as we would any other department head,” Willis said.
Michelle Pozzie, who recently announced her bid for the Florida Legislature, took a confrontational stance during public comment. She twice asked Fletcher, seated on the dais, to look her in the eye while she was speaking. After seeming to avoid the comment, Fletcher did so both times.
Pozzie, a home-school mother, claimed Fletcher was aligned with special interests to push through a public-private partnership for Warm Mineral Springs and he seemed to have the implicit support of City Commission members — aside from McDowell.
She warned City Commission members that voters would remember their decision to delay discussing McDowell’s allegations in the next election cycle.
“Take a look at what happened to the school board,” Pozzie said during her comment time.
Shortly after McDowell submitted her complaint, City Attorney Amber Slayton wrote a response letter that noted Human Resources could not investigate a performance-based allegation for charter officers like city manager — it was, in fact, in the purview of the City Commission itself.
Despite the overall mood of the room, there was one person who spoke on Fletcher’s behalf during public comment — Mark Frandsen, president of the North Port Area Republican Club.
Frandsen noted he was not initially in favor of hiring Fletcher as city manager in 2021, compared to another finalist, but grew to appreciate Fletcher’s outreach efforts once he was hired.
“Saul Alinsky said many years ago: ‘Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.’ I hope and pray that isn’t the direction that this board is looking to go,” Frandsen said.
