Wellen Park high school rendering 2023

This rendering of the planned Wellen Park high school shows the three-story building with a single entrance. The bus loop can be combined with a future K-8 school, planned to go next door.

 Sarasota County Schools Rendering

NORTH PORT — City commissioners received an official peek Tuesday at the new high school planned for the Wellen Park community, and they liked what they saw.

Designs are nearly complete, and construction for the second North Port-area high school is set to begin this summer, Sarasota County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said.

Download PDF High School at Wellen Park


   
