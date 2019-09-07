By Tom Harmening
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The birds were winners at Thursday’s City Commission meeting.
Two measures, one dealing with real birds and another dealing with the statue of a bird, were on the agenda.
The first, an in-depth briefing on the endangered Florida scrub jays now nesting in the city, pointed out the dangers the birds are facing. Only certain environments are favored by the birds, and development is rapidly wiping out those areas. Former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton, who has extensively studied the birds, told the panel that once residences and shopping centers are constructed, the jays die off.
Thaxton, whose work has been publicized in National Geographic Magazine, said land needs to be put aside to ensure the birds survive.
North Port is considering preserving land in several developments so the birds will remain in the area.
Spoonbill au naturel
The other bird on the agenda was the roseate spoonbill, which also nests in the city. The commission had authorized a sculpture of the spoonbill, to be displayed at West Price and Sumter boulevards. The original request was for the metal sculpture to be painted pink, which is the color of roseate spoonbills in the wild.
The statue is about 10 feet high, with a wingspan of 6 feet.
However, once artist Donald Gialanella completed the sculpture, he asked the city to refrain from painting it. To paint it, he said, would make it “comparable to a plastic pink lawn flamingo.”
The commission agreed to not apply paint to the spoonbill statue.
Unveiling of the statue is set for Nov. 16 in the grassy area at the northwest corner of Price and Sumter boulevards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.