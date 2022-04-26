NORTH PORT — City commissioners Jill Luke and Debbie McDowell are "Home Rule Heroes," according to the Florida League of Cities.
The organization, which represents Florida’s municipal governments in Tallahassee and beyond, conveyed the 2022 Home Rule Hero Award to Luke and McDowell "for their hard work and advocacy efforts during this year's legislative session," according to a statement in a press release this week.
“(W)e’re very proud to present this year’s Home Rule Hero Awards to a deserving group of municipal leaders,” said Casey Cook, FLC Director of Legislative Affairs. “These local officials were constantly engaged and actively advocating for their communities throughout the 2022 Legislative Session. They’re heroes for Home Rule and we thank them for their efforts.”
Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference, according to the League of Cities.
Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.
The Florida League of Cities is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information, visit flcities.com.
