NORTH PORT — Finding a new city manager is on Wednesday's city commission agenda.
Commissioners in a morning session get a candidate list, agree on semi-finalists, then arrange interviews with those left standing.
North Port lost former city manager Pete Lear in November. He went on leave after admitting to a sexual relationship with a city employee. A Fort Myers firm compiled a report and turned that over to commissioners, who voted 3-2 to keep Lear. He later resigned.
Lear was the city's finance director who replaced Jonathan Lewis, who was appointed as Sarasota County administrator in January 2018. North Port's assistant city manager Jason Yarborough is serving in the interim role until a replacement is named. The job pays about $160,000 a year.
The five commissioners will depend on the advice of a recruiter in choosing a new city manager. The Texas firm Strategic Government Resources had a contract capped at $45,000 to secure that candidate list. City managers nationally average 3-6 years in their jobs.
The firm's staffers present commissioners 50 names applying for the job. Resumes and recommendations will accompany that list.
“There are a lot of positive things in North Port right now,” Mayor Jill Luke said. “We need a leader in place … to take us to the next step.”
North Port as a fast-growing community has hurdles that include a septic-to-sewer directive from city hall. Commissioners had OK'd conversion plans, with $500,000 for designs. A local group is petitioning for a halt to that project, however.
And North Port is tussling with a Wellen Park homeowner group seeking to redraw city boundaries. Wellen Park is a series of upscale neighborhoods in the city's west end. The West Villagers for Responsible Government was denied contraction or de-annexation of Wellen Park from North Port. Commissioners made that decision in April. The matter rests before a 12th Circuit judge.
Overall, however, North Port is on sound financial footing, and a new city manager could slide into a healthy situation, Luke said.
“I was worried about the calamities of the last year,” she had said in May when the recruiting contract was awarded. “But I’ve been assured (professional city managers) are a different breed.”
Wednesday's special hearing starts at 9 a.m. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
