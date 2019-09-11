NORTH PORT — Faced with a slew of environmental proposals, from plastic straw use to wetlands spraying, the city commission on Tuesday sought to clarify the issues proposed.
The commission, after looking at the proposed actions coming out of the Environmental Advisory Board, decided to ask for a joint meeting with their advisory board.
“We need clarity,” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said. “As it stands now, we would not know what we are voting on.”
City Manager Peter Lear was directed to set up the joint session in the next 30 days.
The commission did not vote on any of the proposals put before them. Among the issues coming out of the advisory board were the use of single-use plastic at city functions, protective issues for Florida scrub jays, aquatic plant management and gopher tortoise protection.
The commission also delayed any action on the tribute wall at the North Port Aquatic Park. McDowell asked for information on the various tribute walls around the city and what is being done to promote them.
“We have to have information on what’s out there and how to make the walls successful,” she said.
