Miranda Corbin, sits with her son, Connor Spellman, and their prize at the Community Baby Shower.
Janet Carrillo, North Port Social Services manager, shows off one of the prizes at the recent Community Baby Shower at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
The annual Community Baby Shower featured venders, nonprofits, health care providers and other services for children from newborn to preschool.
Members of the North Port Social Services staff stand with Tia Czine, who won a prize at the baby shower.
Derek Swanson and Rebecca Swanson, who is four months pregnant, were excited to win a car seat at the Community Baby Shower recently in North Port.
NORTH PORT — Nearly 20 agencies, government groups, volunteers and small businesses worked together for a day to celebrate pregnant women, young mothers and their children.
The event, at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port, had more than 350 people attending. Many who stopped by received prizes during the event.
Called the Community Baby Shower & Preschool Expo, it takes place annually through North Port's Social Services division.
Helping take part in the day were:
• City of North Port
• Kiwanis Club of North Port
• Early Learning Coalition
• Pregnancy Solutions
• Jewish Families Center Services
• First 1000 Days
• Kelli Kay's Boutique
• Rhea Lana's
• Sarasota Memorial Hospital
• Health Manning Council
• Stefani Warhol
• Marcy's Signature Signing
• Healthy Families
• Backpack Angels
• Baby Inside Me
• Centerplace Health
• Dreamy Doula
• Women, Infants and Children of Sarasota
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
