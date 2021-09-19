Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical featured

Community gathers for Gabby Petito

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

NORTH PORT - For the second night in a row, the North Port community gathered at a vigil to keep Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito in the collective mind. 

Petito, 22, is missing. The North Port resident had gone on a months-long trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, also of North Port. 

The couple lived with Laundrie's parents along Wabasso Avenue in North Port and took her van - first to New York where they grew up — and then out West, hitting a variety of national parks from Kansas to Wyoming. 

The Petito family last officially heard from Gabby Petito on Aug. 25. A text message they received about Aug. 30, they believe, was not her. 

Laundrie returned Aug. 30 to North Port, driving Petito's van but without Petito. 


On Friday, and again on Saturday night, dozens of people gathered near North Port City Hall with people speaking about and praying for Petito. Ribbons are being tied to trees while teddy bears and poster-board projects are being set up as momentous to keep Petito's plight centered. 

One of the posters said "Gabby Come Home Safe." 

Candles were lit and others used cellphone lights during the evening. 

The search continues for signs of her out West while authorities search for her boyfriend - whose family reported him missing Friday night. They told authorities with the FBI and North Port Police Department that they last saw him on Tuesday and said he may have been in the area of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, a part with more than 25,000 acres near North Port and Venice.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-225-5324.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments