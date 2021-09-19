Community gathers for Gabby Petito

Candles were lit near North Port City Hall on Saturday night as a part of a vigil for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito - a resident of North Port who is missing. Petito was out West with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she was last heard from about Aug. 25. He returned Aug. 30 in her van - without her. He was reported missing on Friday, but his family says he's been gone since Tuesday.
Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito
The home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port where Gabby Petito lived before they headed out on their trip west.
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, artwork in Ogden, Utah.
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
NORTH PORT - For the second night in a row, the North Port community gathered at a vigil to keep Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito in the collective mind.
Petito, 22, is missing. The North Port resident had gone on a months-long trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, also of North Port.
The couple lived with Laundrie's parents along Wabasso Avenue in North Port and took her van - first to New York where they grew up — and then out West, hitting a variety of national parks from Kansas to Wyoming.
The Petito family last officially heard from Gabby Petito on Aug. 25. A text message they received about Aug. 30, they believe, was not her.
Laundrie returned Aug. 30 to North Port, driving Petito's van but without Petito.
On Friday, and again on Saturday night, dozens of people gathered near North Port City Hall with people speaking about and praying for Petito. Ribbons are being tied to trees while teddy bears and poster-board projects are being set up as momentous to keep Petito's plight centered.
One of the posters said "Gabby Come Home Safe."
Candles were lit and others used cellphone lights during the evening.
The search continues for signs of her out West while authorities search for her boyfriend - whose family reported him missing Friday night. They told authorities with the FBI and North Port Police Department that they last saw him on Tuesday and said he may have been in the area of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, a part with more than 25,000 acres near North Port and Venice.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-225-5324.
