Community mourns Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT - Judy Dawley knew Gabby Petito. They worked at Publix together.
"Her smile was infectious," Dawley said, lighting a candle Sunday night after learning the remains of a woman were found in Wyoming matching Gabby's description. "Brian (Laundrie) worked there too in the grocery section."
Dawley said she and her husband, Holmer, came to City Center Green to the tree where green ribbons had been placed for Gabby's safe return Saturday night during a vigil. On Sunday, she wanted to pay her respects and show support for the Petito family.
"Holmer can't talk about it, he's heartbroken," she said.
Lisa Correll arrived at the tree with more green ribbons and neon plastic angels. giving them to children, parents and others to hang on the evergreen.
Correll organized a vigil Saturday for the community.
"I just want the family to know our community loved Gabby, even if we didn't all know her," Correll said.
Minutes later, she was joined by one of Petito's relatives, who was in tears.
Correll's son, Richard Parsons, said he wants to find an investor to keep Gabby's dream alive.
"In a video I saw Gabby say her boyfriend Brian didn't believe in her dream of blogging about a juice bar," he said. "If we could find an investor, we could have Gabby's Juice Bar open and help her family. It would keep her memory alive and prove we believed in her."
Parsons' children — Haven, Layla and Faith — brought more gifts to add to the teddy bears they brought Saturday night.
"She was a pretty girl," Layla said.
Lainey Manna, 9, brought a dream catcher and ribbons along with her mom, Tiffany, and sister, Lillian, 13.
"As a mother of four, I cannot imagine if one of my children went missing," Tiffany said. "I just think Brian's parents should have spoke up and offered anything they knew. As a mom, I would hold out hope. This is all so sad for the family and our community."
Peggy Burton said she texted her 27-year-old daughter Sunday to tell her she loves her.
"I said if you were missing and I thought your boyfriend or his family knew something, I would want them to pay for not speaking up," Burton said. "So many resources were spent looking for Brian when Gabby's family thinks he's not missing but is hiding. It's ridiculous."
About 30 gathered around the tree and talked about the green ribbons symbolizing missing persons, and new blue ones being added for Gabby's favorite color. Others prayed, lit candles, dropped off bouquets and cried.
"I feel bad for Gabby," said Lainey Manna. "I painted a wind chime. I wanted her to be found."
