Twin weekend fundraisers released a flood of support for a stricken Bradenton family.
Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez of Bradenton lost their lives Aug. 16, when their food truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 75 near Sarasota.
They left behind a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
Local food truck leaders — including family friend Miguel Ulloa of El Indio Tacos y Snacks and Lora Rust of Smokin Momma Lora’s BBQ — wasted no time organizing two food truck rally fundraisers for the family.
“My goal is to make sure those kids grow up and have everything they need,” Ulloa said at Sunday’s rally at Sarasota's Big Top Brewing. “We can’t change the past, but we can change the future.”
“Food trucks, we are family. It’s a close, tight-knit group,” Rust said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. Today was absolutely beautiful and heartwarming.”
It was just the beginning.
The Sunday rallies at Sarasota’s Big Top and Scavengers Marketplace in Palmetto raised around $10,000, Ulloa said.
Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast also stepped up to promote the events and raise money and in-kind donations for the children and their aunt, Clara Mendoza, who has taken them in.
JFCS has so far collected more than $15,000 in donations plus clothing, toys and shoes, and will continue collecting monetary donations, toys and gift cards until Aug. 26.
As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe campaign (“Anything will help”), started by the children’s cousin, had raised more than $21,000, surpassing its $12,000 goal.
Rhea Lana’s, of Sarasota, donated two years’ worth of clothing and shoes to each child, Ulloa said.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, two more rally/fundraisers will benefit the Mendoza family.
Eight North Port food trucks will rally from noon-6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Quality TV, 14212 Tamiami Trail. And Big Top Brewing, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, will host another rally/fundraiser, from 5 to 9 p.m. that evening.
“What an amazing community we live in. It is touching to see so many people come together and provide a support system and an extended family to these beautiful children who lost their mom and dad,” JFCS Director of Community Outreach Karen Pharo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.