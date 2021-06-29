NORTH PORT — The Freedom Festival is back in full force this year but one new event is planned before the fireworks begin: a community sing-along.
The patriotic sing-a-long, led by the North Port High School choir, will begin prior to the fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m., weather permitting.
North Port Commissioner Alice White spearheaded the event.
“I approached the city several years ago about this but it was too late,” said White, who taught for years at Vineland Elementary School in Rotonda West.
“This year, I spoke with parks and recreation, and they embraced it. I’ve been to July 4 celebrations — including our nation’s Capitol — and the audience would sing and I thought it would be a great idea for North Port.”
White said she was shocked when she learned recently how many people do not know the words to “America the Beautiful” or “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” As a teacher, she made sure her students learned a patriotic song every month.
“I approached Mr. David Sommer, director of the North Port High School chorus, and he agreed to lead us in this patriotic event,” White said. “There will also be music playing in the background during the sing-along.”
The words to the five songs can be found on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Attendees are encouraged to download the file and save it on their phones.
North Port residents were only able to watch live fireworks at their cars or via streaming in 2020, but this year there will also be a live band, games for kids, food trucks and vendors before the fireworks show.
Activities will include a water balloon toss, a Hula Hoop contest and a scavenger hunt.
Hosted and sponsored by the city’s parks and recreation department, parking for the fireworks show will open at 6 p.m. Free parking will be available for attendees on a first-come, first-served basis at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.
The sing-along will start at 8:45 p.m. at the main stage on the Butler Park multi-purpose fields.
Options for viewing include from inside your parked vehicle and/or within parking spaces, from the grass at the Butler Park’s multi-purpose fields, or online via a Facebook live stream. Attendees should bring their own chairs and/or blankets to claim a space for viewing.
Community radio station WKDW 97.5FM will provide accompanying music and pre-fireworks entertainment.
“Staff are looking forward to providing this traditional holiday event in a way that allows the community to safely celebrate Independence Day together,” said Laura Ansel, marketing and outreach coordinator.
Visit www.cityofnorthport.com/freedomfestival for the latest news and schedule updates.
For more information about the event, contact the parks and recreation department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
