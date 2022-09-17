NORTH PORT — Known for his quick wit, his love for old, fast cars, sports and politics, Tom C. Munroe died recently. He was 72.
He was the husband of North Port Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon.
“Tom and I were blessed with 40 years of marriage, and we both agreed that the past eight years spent in North Port were our happiest together,” Langdon said. “What a gift.”
In between grief and city budget meetings, Langdon planned her husband’s memorial service. It is 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Larry Grant from Awaken Church will lead the prayer service.
She doesn’t want flowers.
“Children going hungry pressed painfully on Tom’s heart,” Langdon said.
Awaken Church and When All Else Fails in North Port are working with the family to create a fund in Tom's name to provide food for North Port school children during summer vacations and holidays. Munroe was saddened to learn some of North Port's children go hungry during their time off of school.
“I would like to create a program in Tom’s name to address helping feed children and suggest that folks contribute in lieu of flowers.”
Awaken Church feeds more than 1,600 families each month. The couple has gone out to help the church during drive through giveaways.
“Feeding children is absolutely what Tom would have wanted instead of me getting flowers in his memory,” she said. “He loved this community and enjoyed the friends we’ve met here.”
Munroe graduated from Memorial High School in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1967. He attended St. Anselm’s College in Bedford, New Hampshire. He served in the Vietnam War. He became a police officer back in his hometown of Manchester. He then spent 25 years in the automotive industry as a finance director and a general manager.
“Tom played semi-pro football after high school,” Langdon said. “He was a rabid Boston sports fan, particularly the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also loved cars and won several 'best of show' awards with his 1968 red Shelby Mustang.”
The couple moved to North Port in 2014. It was then he had time to play golf. He was a previous member of Deep Creek Golf Club in Punta Gorda. He was an active member of the North Port Area Republican Club.
“Tom loved the rough-and-tumble of local politics,” said Langdon, adding her husband backed her running for local office and went to as many places as he could with her, even through some severe health battles.
Munroe is the son of the late Charles Munroe and Catherine Munroe Beaudin of Manchester. He is survived by Barbara Langdon; his sister Donna Munroe Lambert and brother-in-law James Lambert (Merrimack, New Hampshire); nephew Charles Desfosses and wife Jessica (Stark, New Hampshire); niece Alexis Desfosses and grandnephew Collin Charles Conte (Nashua, New Hampshire); cousins: Sharon Dion and husband Norman (Bedford, New Hampshire); Terry Monroe and wife Susan (Mount Holly, New Jersey); Patty Deshaise and husband Gary (Gary, Maine) and Michael Hamel and wife Vicky (Wyoming).
Those wishing to donate should make their check out to When All Else Fails, referencing Tom Munroe's Memorial Fund on the memo line and mail to: When All Else Fails, the Cowork Hive, 12460 Tamiami Trail- Suite 5, North Port, FL 34287.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.