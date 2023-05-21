shypnosis101

Former North Port High School principal George Kenney, left, with his attorney, Mark Zimmerman, pleaded no contest in 2012 to two counts of unlawful practice of hypnosis on students.

NORTH PORT — Producers with Anchor Entertainment and Blumhouse Television wanted to tell the entire story of former North Port High School Principal George Kenney.

And they’ll start telling their story June 15 with the first of a four-part series on Kenney, his hypnotism sessions, and the three deaths of students that some hold him responsible for and which others say he had nothing to do with.


   
