POOL PHOTO BY MATT HOUSTON Former North Port High School principal George Kenney, left, with his attorney, Mark Zimmerman, pleaded no contest in 2012 to two counts of unlawful practice of hypnosis on students.
NORTH PORT — Producers with Anchor Entertainment and Blumhouse Television wanted to tell the entire story of former North Port High School Principal George Kenney.
And they’ll start telling their story June 15 with the first of a four-part series on Kenney, his hypnotism sessions, and the three deaths of students that some hold him responsible for and which others say he had nothing to do with.
Kenney hypnotized about 75 people between 2009-11. In the spring of 2011, three high school students died within weeks of each other; each had undergone hypnotism by Kenney.
With so many unanswered questions more than a decade later, Anchor Entertainment Executive Producer/CEO Ethan Goldman said his team wanted to look into what happened.
“Our goal was to present a journalistic and unbiased look at what happened at North Port leading up to the tragic deaths of three students — Marcus Freeman, Wesley McKinley and Brittney Palumbo — and to give their families a platform to broadcast their stories,” Goldman told The Daily Sun.
The team conducted 25 interviews, which included former students, teachers, family members of the Freeman, McKinley and Palumbo, medical professionals and Kenney himself.
Kenney is currently operating a stained-glass art studio and running a bed-and-breakfast in western North Carolina.
Altogether, the series took about three years to create, with a majority of the segments being shot over nine months in 2022.
“The biggest challenge was capturing the complexities of the story given the intense sensitivities of the subject matter, the events that unfolded and, of course, the people involved,” director Brent Hodge said. “We sincerely appreciated the time our interview subjects gifted us and ultimately wanted to make sure we were respectful to the people of North Port.”
In total, there will be four episodes, each an hour long, that will premiere every Thursday at 10 p.m. starting June 15 on SundanceTV, AMC+ and Sundance Now.
“Our hope is that viewers examine everything presented in the four hours to then arrive at their own conclusion,” Goldman said. “After watching, we believe viewers will see there are in fact many layers to this complex story.”
