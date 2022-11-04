NORTH PORT — North Port officials are getting the word out about building permits after Hurricane Ian.
Some residents, however, say they are already rebuilding their homes and feel surprised by what they view as new information.
Much of the concern revolves around the "50 Percent" rule from FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program.
The rule governs homes in designated flood zones. If a home sustains damage where repairs would exceed 50% of the structure's market value, the structure is required to be brought up to current building codes and flood regulations.
In many cases, this is likely to result in homes being demolished and re-built from the ground up.
The city of North Port has sought to help local residents in flood zones navigate these stipulations.
According to city officials, the Building Division has reached out to residents in Flood Zone AE — located along and near various rivers in city limits — about the 50% rule.
Communication has taken place both personally in the affected neighborhoods and at City Hall, according to Communications Manager Jason Bartolone.
"We have continually encouraged homeowners to always work with licensed contractors who are aware of the FEMA and Florida Building Code requirements, which are meant to reduce the number of noncompliant homes in order to prevent future losses and protect the health, safety and welfare of the public during future storms," Bartolone said in an email.
The Building Division is also mailing out literature to all property owners in the AE flood zone about the permitting rules, including a courtesy letter and informational packet.
North Port's social media page posted an update about Flood Zone AE, reminding local homeowners that the Building Division must complete inspections before work can be done.
Tricia Murray, a Country Club Ridge resident who lives within Zone AE, said she knows her neighbors were already restoring their homes when this announcement came through.
"Many of my neighbors that I talk to aren't aware of this," Murray said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Murray said that she previously spoke to both City Commissioner Debbie McDowell and Building Division Official Derek Applegate about FEMA's 50% rule and the requirements surrounding repairs.
Uncertainty around what is permitted has caused those who have not yet begun repairs to wonder what can be done. Murray's family, for instance, is waiting to use a $20,000 advance from their insurance company to begin repairs.
"We are ready to go," Murray said.
In the meantime, residents in Country Club Ridge have grown frustrated with both the repair rules and the rate of debris cleanup; during her interview, Murray described her neighborhood as looking "like a warzone."
When reached for comment on Wednesday, McDowell said she has offered several agenda items regarding repair rules for an upcoming City Commission meeting.
One of those items would be for the Building Division to clarify the nature of the inspection or assessment being done in flood zones.
She also noted that she has fielded calls about the costs many residents expect to incur from a full replacement of their home in part or full.
“Obviously, they would have to replace those windows to install hurricane windows,” McDowell said, citing one such example.
The City Commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at City Hall.
In his email to The Daily Sun, Bartolone noted that the building permit and cost estimate processes were not linked to post-hurricane recovery.
"These were required prior to Hurricane Ian and regardless of flood zone," Bartolone wrote in the email.
Information on permit packets, applications, instructions and FAQs for storm damage are available online at NorthPortFL.gov/Building.
North Port homeowners can also contact the Building Division at 941-429-7044.
City residents can find information on flood zone locations by searching the Sarasota County Flood Zone Locator.
