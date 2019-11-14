Concert Band opens season with patriotic power Nov 14, 2019 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Tom Ellison, new Conductor for the North Port Concert Band while directing “Armed Forces, The Pride of America.” SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Assistant Conductor Bob Miller, during his performance saluting the Armed Forces and Veterans. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA The performance opened with a recognition to the veterans present at the event. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Sara Hampson plays the flute with the Concert Band. Sara will be playing with the “Second Time Arounders Marching Band” on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The North Port Concert Band honored the local veterans during the first performance of the 2019-2020 season, with “Lest We Forget” on Nov. 7 at the Performing Arts Center, off Price Blvd.SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Currently Open Website Find a local business NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
