Concerts return to North Port

NORTH PORT — It’s been awhile, but the North Port Concert Band performers return to the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the first concert of the season scheduled.
It’s set for North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
“It’s been over 18 months since we were able to perform so we certainly can’t wait to return to the stage,” said Lynn Cleary, president/conductor for North Port Concert Band. “I am sure it will take some time to build our audience to what it once was but we are hopeful they will eventually come back.”
The band includes performers ages 16 through 90.
“We will be able to accommodate social distancing, we are doing everything we can to make things safe and comfortable for everyone,” Cleary said.
Cleary, a former music teacher from Michigan, moved to North Port in 2013 and joined the organization by happenstance.
“I was driving by the art center one night and the door was open while they were rehearsing, and I stopped in to say I wanted to get involved,” she said. “Music has always been my passion.”
The 2021-22 concert band season includes several performances, along with the North Port Orchestra and the Chorale. The orchestra’s first concert is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and the chorale begins in December, she said.
“We decided to have all the shows on Sundays at 3 p.m. so people would have time to worship in the morning and then come to the show and still have time to go to dinner,” Cleary said.
All three music groups are autonomous and have separate ensembles. The three fall under the umbrella of the North Port Performing Arts Association, a nonprofit organization that gives out scholarships for student musicians each year.
Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center’s box office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at nppaa.net.
