NORTH PORT — Conflict resolution is off the table in North Port.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher will not participate in such sessions with Commissioner Debbie McDowell, who wanted third-party help in resolving a dispute between the pair.
Complaints with her leadership style surfaced in an April commission retreat or workshop, McDowell said.
Fletcher was among the critics.
Retreats are for team-building, learning to better get along. McDowell said it was more an opportunity to pile on.
“I left the retreat feeling deflated, and completely beat up by my colleagues,” she said in a prepared statement at a Monday City Commission workshop.
The fallout intensified with McDowell learning the April 20 retreat was on a live feed for city employees to observe.
City Hall staffers approached her afterward “asking me if I was OK,” McDowell said. “How did they know?”
She said recording the April 20 retreat may have violated Florida Government in the Sunshine rules to limit two or more members of a government board from discussing future business without public access.
City authorities countered that, since no official action was taken at the retreat, nor discussion of current or future items, no public notices was necessary.
On Monday, McDowell stated she has lost trust in Fletcher, who was hired in October. McDowell was the only “no” vote in that decision. She also gave Fletcher a less-than-favorable performance evaluation in April.
Her City Commission colleagues expressed some displeasure with her at the April 20 retreat.
“I may never understand the value you found in allowing your staff to listen to a commission retreat,” McDowell said in email to Fletcher. “You and I have a professional responsibility to work effectively. We are failing.”
McDowell on Monday requested a mediator in conflict resolution that would include herself and Fletcher. In another email, dated April 24, McDowell canceled one-on-one sessions with Fletcher “until further notice.”
She had also thanked him for agreeing to a conflict facilitator, offering to pay for such services for a commission training fund.
“Can you please advise on the best way to proceed,” she emailed him three days later.
But Fletcher laid that idea to rest this week.
He emailed McDowell and her commission colleagues. He stated he “accepted (this) request based on my belief that a good faith effort was going to made on both sides. After hearing Commissioner McDowell's words (Monday statement) ... at our workshop, I no longer believe that to be the case. Therefore, I will not be attending a conflict resolution session with Commissioner McDowell.”
City spokesperson Josh Taylor said Fletcher's final email spoke for itself and had no comment.
Fletcher had in an April 21 email to McDowell and her colleagues apologized for providing a link to the April 20 retreat without notifying the commission in advance.
“My thought was that the directors could benefit from hearing the discussion without having to attend in person,” he wrote.
McDowell equated the incident to private employers doing such things to workers.
“How quickly would they march in HR (Human Resources)?” she asked.
Last year, when the North Port City Commission discussed offering Fletcher the city manager's job, it was a 4-1 vote with McDowell dissenting. She has also given Fletcher low performance grades, in contrast with the other commissioners who have graded the new manager with high marks.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
