gopher tortoise burrows excavated with machinery

This is the aftermath of two different gopher tortoise burrows excavated with machinery.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is holding a “Bingo card” fundraiser to purchase two lots in North Port to conserve more land.

“The Bingo card is comprised of two 1/4 acre land parcels in the Cranberry Fields neighborhood of North Port on Maximo Road, and the Skyview Neighborhood,” said Barbara Lockhart, president of The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, Inc. “With this purchase we would permanently protect 1 active Gopher Tortoise burrow, 10 oak trees, 1 slash pine tree, 7 sabal palms and multiple native plants.”


   
