NORTH PORT — The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is holding a “Bingo card” fundraiser to purchase two lots in North Port to conserve more land.
“The Bingo card is comprised of two 1/4 acre land parcels in the Cranberry Fields neighborhood of North Port on Maximo Road, and the Skyview Neighborhood,” said Barbara Lockhart, president of The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, Inc. “With this purchase we would permanently protect 1 active Gopher Tortoise burrow, 10 oak trees, 1 slash pine tree, 7 sabal palms and multiple native plants.”
The deadline to raise the purchase funds is April 28.
“We’ll share periodic updates to the Bingo Card in our newsletter and on our social media, Lockhart said. “Once we fill the card with donations, nature wins and we will purchase and protect the parcel.”
Each Bingo card represents a $100 donation, but any increment is welcome,” Lockhart said.
“Choose your donation amount from $25 to $2,500 — we’ll combine donations to fill the squares as needed.”
“The two parcels have at least two gopher tortoise burrows ... so we will have almost half an acre of protected land,” Lockhart said. “We would love to have lots in every neighborhood in the city — that’s our long term dream.”
Lockhart is planning to attend the city commission meeting in June to discuss the 30x30 conservation plan to create greenways and wildlife corridors.
“I want ask the commissioners: What are we doing to conserve land while we grow?”
Lockhart said the conservation’s picnic in the park fundraiser earlier this month was very successful.
“Considering we had to reschedule it due to rain, it was awesome,” she said. “We raised about $19,000, but more importantly, we raised community awareness about our organization.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.