NORTH PORT — Locals overwhelmed sponsors in a naming contest of a North Port police mascot.
Now they’re asked to help name a park for military veterans. That 1.2-acre project alongside North Port City Hall happens within two years.
It honors veterans, especially those from North Port.
A Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee decides what the grounds will look like, its monuments, flags, landscaping — and its official name.
That volunteer group Wednesday listed possible park names — North Port Memorial Park, Remembrance Park or the John F. Kennedy and/or John McCain Memorial Park, for instance.
But they’ll also ask residents to choose, or suggest something, committee chair Skip Felicita said.
A new veterans’ park had been “talked about, pushed and kicked around for quite a while,” he said.
“I think the city is ready for this,” Felicita said.
North Port does well in resident polling on its various platforms: A citywide survey to name a police mascot drew a huge response, for instance.
And North Port had strong feedback in re-branding its nine activity centers, downtown-like districts, said Mel Thomas, North Port’s Economic Development manager.
In deciding what to call the police mascot, North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said, respondents supplied “something crazy, like 1,300 votes,” he said of finding a name for Justice.
Aside from agreeing on park features such as benches, brick pavers and flags, the Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee needs to meet its two-year deadline, members agreed Wednesday. They are reviewing other tribute parks, like the American Legion Post 113’s Veteran’s Memorial Park in Rotonda West, submitting their own ideas, ultimately compromising.
City commissioners have the final say. They’ve set aside $500,000 in seed money.
The word “memorial” may not pass muster, however, as it suggests old or dead veterans, not the current or future roster of soldiers, sailors or airmen, said Melodi Wilson, a committee member. And the park’s design, she added, should somehow define North Port.
“I would like to see us step away,” she said. “And be unique.”
North Port has a military tribute park at South Biscayne Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, near the public library. That’s too small, city commissioners had decided. It also had an unusual history, as a water fountain mysteriously appeared there in the 1980s. The fountain that became a convenient washtub for the homeless was removed last year.
The Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee meets monthly at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Its next session is Oct. 27.
