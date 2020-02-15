They hide in plain sight.
And, according to a North Carolina newspaper columnist, you could try telling the traffic cop pulling you over in one, “I’m sorry, but I just cannot see you.”
What do you think about the new stealth insignia on cop cruisers?
More and more, officers — including those in North Port and Charlotte County — are driving “ghost cars.”
As a trend, the stealth look is reflective-door badging, usually in the same color as the car, that in daylight is nearly invisible. You really have to look to see the emergency vehicle’s “ghost” insignia.
At night, the glow strip graphic is like a jogger’s vest as glare hits it. The idea is officer safety and the goodwill something different and cool brings.
The North Port Police Department has seven of these ghost or stealth cars with matching color schemes, all assigned to the agency’s Traffic Unit, its six officers and one sergeant. It’s a fraction of the department’s dozens of marked or undercover vehicles used by the 116-member public safety organization.
You’re likely to do a double-take as a ghost car glides alongside or you spot one hunkered in the median. North Port has a darker blue patrol car with a ghosted blue insignia, same with black, white, silver and gray. A burgundy SUV is extra cool, if sleek police vehicles are your thing, according to North Port Deputy Chief Christopher Morales, who says his officers driving the red Ford Explorer are often asked to pose alongside it.
“The community,” Morales said, “loves them.”
Ghost cop cars have spread across the country like an internet rumor. Florida state troopers and most of southwest Florida’s police have them. They are also adding stealth lighting, a weird noisemaker to cut through car music and cellphone chitchat, and other masking that cements the ghost image.
Reflective graphics run less than $500 per vehicle.
Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said blending in with traffic helped officers deter speeders and aggressive drivers, especially in streets with children. The introduction of stealth vehicles also generated community interest in local law enforcement efforts, he told government-fleet.com, a trade publication.
And since 2013, a Pennsylvania police department using ghost cars had seen crash rates fall. After the initial vehicle’s first full year of deployment in 2014, the town’s main eastside roadways saw a 30% drop in their reported crash rate, according to a department report from 2016.
“I don’t want to say it’s because we had a ghost car, but it’s because they saw so much traffic enforcement being done,” said Officer Bryan Losagio, also quoted in government-fleet.com.
But not everyone is thrilled with ghost cars. Social media in North Port is wary, with some suggesting police are sneaking or trapping unsuspecting drivers with even more stealth.
“It’s not a hiding game,” however, said North Port’s Morales. “It’s not that different from a (marked) car. We’re still telling you who we are,” adding that his agency gets minimal revenue from traffic tickets. The true goal of ghost cars — and traffic enforcement — is keeping everyone safe, he said.
“No trick for tickets,” he said.
Some Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies zip around in ghost cars, as well, confirmed Claudette Bennett, the agency’s spokesperson.
“Not only does the vehicle give deputies the ability to blend in and educate drivers on traffic laws,” she said, “it’s also a great conversation starter while out in the community. These vehicles are just one tool we use to keep our roadways safe.”
Amused at the interest in his work vehicle, North Port Traffic Unit officer Greg Pierce conceded curious motorists often ask to pose with his ghost car.
“All the time,” he said, smiling. “It’s a nice car.”
