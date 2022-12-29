Dan Tapper presents a check to North Port police Chief Todd Garrison, right, and Deputy Chief Chris Morales in January, 2022. Homeowners in the Sabal Trace 2 had raised $728 on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, donated it for such programs as Shop With a Cop.
Last year, Dan Tapper and his neighbors had a disagreement with some members of the Sabal Trace 2 board of directors over rules involving what flags a homeowner could fly at this house.
PHOTO PROVIDED
NORTH PORT — Dan Tapper flies a flag at his North Port home.
It’s only unusual because it wasn’t always permissible.
He and others at the Sabal Trace 2 complex risked homeowners association fines and some blowback for hanging the thin blue line flag outside their homes last January.
Tapper and his neighbor Jim Hackel are retired Illinois sheriff’s deputies. Another neighbor in the mix, Gene Mitchell, is a former police chief. There is a decided blue lean in much of the 166-unit community, these men and others insisted.
But Sabal Trace 2 only allowed American flags, along with POW/MIA, military or Florida flags to be flown at homes. That followed state rules.
Anything else is up to local homeowner boards.
Tapper, Hackel and others were breaking Sabal Trace rules. That black-and-white American flag with a blue stripe, critics insist, can be offensive to some.
Some police agencies have told its officers to ditch the pin on their uniforms and some school districts have debated its use.
The Sabal Trace HOA had also banned certain yard ornaments, college flags and other types of items. One homeowner was fined for a mermaid statue on her lawn.
Facing fines into the hundreds of dollars, Tapper and Hackel staged a mini protest, hosting a barbecue at their homes last January on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The turnout was big. Resentment bubbled outward.
“This is ridiculous,” Tapper had said then of existing rules. “Why would they do that to us?”
But after the barbecue, neighbors rallied. Four of seven HOA members resigned in February, new people on the elected board relaxed the restrictions. Raffle proceeds and cash donations from the barbecue went to North Port police to help less fortunate kids. Tapper presented a check for $728.
“They make these rules and cram it down your throat,” Mitchell said of former HOA decisions. He also sits on the past and present HOA board. “They were basically out of control.”
Tapper said easing up on restrictions “felt great. We finally got some justice.”
A driveway barbecue and a police welcoming highlight this year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 8. The public is welcomed starting at noon. The neighborhood entrance is off Appomattox Drive between Sumter and North Port boulevards. The address is 3873 and 3881 Fairway Drive.
