Michael Anthony Taggart

Michael Anthony Taggart

NORTH PORT — A New York man was arrested Monday after he allegedly choked one woman and prevented another from calling 911.

Michael Anthony Taggart, 35, has been charged with one count each of burglary, robbery, battery, grand theft, domestic battery by strangulation, and obstruction of justice.


