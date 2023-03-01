NORTH PORT — A New York man was arrested Monday after he allegedly choked one woman and prevented another from calling 911.
Michael Anthony Taggart, 35, has been charged with one count each of burglary, robbery, battery, grand theft, domestic battery by strangulation, and obstruction of justice.
He also faces two counts of criminal mischief in connection with the alleged break-in.
According to his arrest report, one of the complaining witnesses said she came to Florida to get away from Taggart's "violent tendencies."
While any identifying information from the report was redacted under Marsy's Law, the context and mentions of previous interactions indicate the complaining witness was previously in a relationship with Taggart.
The complaining witness said Taggart continued to show up to her residence in Florida. During one visit, she said, he turned violent again.
The arrest report stated the complaining witness had invited another woman to her residence to discuss renting a room to her. Taggart was also present and, according to witnesses, reacted negatively to the plan.
"Victim 1 stated the Defendant began physically choking her, which was not uncommon based on his past behavior," the report read.
After releasing her, Taggart allegedly destroyed two televisions in the home as the visiting woman attempted to record him with her phone.
When the visitor stated she was going to call the police, according to the report, Taggart wrested the phone from her hands and threw it onto the floor to break it.
Taggart then left the residence and witnesses called 911. He was later located in the Wellen Park area and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital's North Port campus after reporting injuries, where he invoked his right to not speak with law enforcement.
After being cleared, he was transported to Sarasota County Jail.
The suspect is being held on $72,500 total bond, and is due to appear in court on April 14.
