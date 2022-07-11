NORTH PORT — Police officers allege that a battery suspect tried to hang himself with a seat belt in their patrol car following his arrest.
The man was in the back of a North Port Police Department patrol car when he allegedly slipped out of his restraints and began wrapping the seat belt around his head.
North Port officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Stockton Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday. A caller told 911 operators that a man was attacking a woman in a bedroom at the home. The caller said that they could hear both the woman crying and sounds of physical hitting.
By the time law enforcement arrived at the scene, the alleged victim was outside the house and away from the suspect. The arrest report noted that NPPD had visited the house on Saturday for a separate report of domestic disturbance.
The suspect was identified by both the caller and a witness as Edward Kenneth Campbell, 30.
According to the arrest report, the witness said Campbell had previously left the home after the NPPD left on Saturday. When he returned, he allegedly threw coffee on a woman there before striking her with his fists.
After suffering several injuries, the witness then ran outside the home to wait for police.
Officers noted in the report that the woman had "multiple injuries on her legs, ankles, face, and chest" which were consistent with her statement. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers spoke with Campbell, who agreed to speak with them post-Miranda warning. Most of his answers were blacked out in the arrest report.
Campbell was ultimately arrested, despite some resistance. The report notes that officers had to use "pressure point and soft hand and arm techniques" to place him in a patrol car.
During the ride in the patrol car, the report alleges that Campbell managed to slip out of his restraints. He tried to hang himself in the back of the car using a seat belt. Officers stopped the vehicle to get him out of the seat belt wrapping and back into his hand restraints.
Officers subsequently invoked the Baker Act law on Campbell, which allows them to place at-risk people under medical watch.
Campbell was taken to a local emergency room, where he was treated and medically sedated before being cleared. He was then taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
Campbell was charged with one count each of domestic battery, false imprisonment or kidnapping, and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held Monday without bond.
According to the arrest report, Campbell was previously convicted on a charge of domestic battery in 2017.
