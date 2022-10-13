NORTH PORT — A man was arrested for burglary on Tuesday after the home’s residents said they found him sleeping on their couch.
Billy Glenn Hernandez, 29, was charged with two counts each of burglary during a state of emergency, armed burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft of firearm, and larceny in connection to a reported burglary on Longworthy Road.
Officers from the North Port Police Department responded to the burglary call around 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 11.
The home’s residents told officers that they had woken up to find a man sleeping on their couch downstairs. The man was had no shirt or shoes, and wore khaki shorts.
One of the residents took a picture of the man, while the other attempted to wake him up. After he woke up, the suspect exited the property and “started walking in an unknown direction,” according to the report.
After the man left, the residents said that they noticed several things around their home were moved.
One of the residents’ vehicles was open, and a purse inside the vehicle appeared to have an item taken from it; the item’s description was redacted on the arrest report.
The residents also reported that drawers were left open inside the residence, and a cup of yoghurt and a muffin had been eaten.
Officers later located the suspect, identified as Hernandez, matching the description provided by the home’s residents.
Hernandez initially spoke to officers at the scene, though most of his conversation with them was redacted in the arrest report; he then stopped speaking with the officers and spoke more after being brought to the NPPD building, which was also heavily redacted.
Authorities ultimately charged Hernandez, noting the continuing state of emergency to explain the enhanced burglary charge, and transported him to Sarasota County Jail.
Although not directly stated in the report, it is probable that one of the items taken from the Longworthy Road residence was a firearm due to the charges listed.
