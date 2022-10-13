Billy Glenn Hernandez

NORTH PORT — A man was arrested for burglary on Tuesday after the home’s residents said they found him sleeping on their couch.

Billy Glenn Hernandez, 29, was charged with two counts each of burglary during a state of emergency, armed burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft of firearm, and larceny in connection to a reported burglary on Longworthy Road.


