NORTH PORT — A 6-year-old accidentally shot her grandmother Thursday, according to authorities.
The grandmother suffered nonlife threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sarasota hospital.
The North Port Police Department issued a statement on Friday regarding an ongoing investigation from Thursday.
"Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, NPPD was called to the 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm in a moving vehicle," the statement read.
According to authorities, the call came from a 57-year-old woman who was driving the car. She reported that her 6-year-old granddaughter had somehow gotten a hold of a firearm in the vehicle's backseat.
The gun was fired and the bullet went through the driver's seat and into the woman's lower back.
The woman was able to drive home and receive assistance, before ultimately being airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
NPPD detectives began an investigation and arranged for an interview of the 6-year-old at the Child Protection Center.
According to the shooting victim, the weapon was in a holster tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat beneath a seat cover.
"At this time, the explanations corroborate an accidental discharge," the statement noted.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stressed the importance of gun safety.
“Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms," Garrison said. "This could have been much worse, not only for the grandmother, but for the child."
